Zacks Market Edge Highlights: GLDM, GDXJ, Newmont and B2Gold

Chicago, IL – February 18, 2025 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2415868/how-to-buy-gold-right-now)

How to Buy Gold Right Now

Welcome to Episode #434 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(0:30) - What Is The Best Way For Investors To Gain Exposure?

(3:00) - Breaking Down Gold’s Recent Performance

(10:50) - Top Investing Picks For Your Portfolio

(25:10) - Episode Roundup: IAUM, GLD, GLDM, GDX, BTG, NEM, PAAS

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Neena Mishra, Zacks Director of ETF Research, to talk about gold. Gold is breaking out to new all-time highs again in 2025. It's trading near $3000 an ounce.

Are you in it?

Investors can buy gold in a variety of ways. They can buy the physical gold through jewelry, coins, or gold bars. Costco is even selling gold bars. But with the bars, you would have to store them somewhere.

There are several other options that investors can use to buy gold. They can buy gold ETFs or stocks.

1. SPDR Gold MiniShares GLDM

The SPDR Gold MiniShares is designed to track the physical price of gold. Shares are up 43% over the last year. SPDR Gold MiniShares has an expense ratio of 0.1% which is lower than some of the other physical gold ETFs.

Should you buy the SPDR Gold MiniShares, instead of some gold bars, right now?

2. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF GDXJ

The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds junior gold mining companies. Its largest holding is Alamos Gold at 7.2%. Over the last year, shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners have soared 69%.

Investors also get a dividend, yielding 2.3%.

Should investors consider VanEck Junior Gold Miners if they want to own a basket of gold mining companies?

3. Newmont Corp. NEM

Newmont is a large cap gold miner with a market cap of $54.3 billion. It's also the largest component of the VanEck Gold Miners ETF at 12.2%. Shares of Newmont are up 49% over the last year. It also pays a dividend, yielding 2.1%.

Should investors buy individual gold miners like Newmont Corp. right now?

4. B2Gold Corp. BTG

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian junior gold miner with a market cap of $3.4 billion. Over the last year, B2Gold Corp shares are down 1.9%. It trades under $5 a share.

B2Gold Corp. does pay a dividend, yielding about 3.1%.

Should investors buy a junior gold miner like B2Gold right now?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Gold Right Now?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns BTG in Zacks Value Investor portfolio.]

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor.

