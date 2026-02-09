Zacks Market Edge Highlights: GFI, NEM and B

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 9, 2026 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2838682/gold-miner-stocks-plunge-buy-the-dip

Gold Miner Stocks: Buy the Dip

Welcome to Episode #474 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(0:20) - Is Now A Good Time To Invest Into Gold Miner Stocks?

(4:55) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks For Your Watchlist

(17:00) - Episode Roundup: GFI, NEM, B, AEM

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey went solo to talk about the gold miner stocks. The group sold off the week of Jan 26, 2026, through Feb 6, 2026, as gold moved from new all-time highs near $5600 an ounce to $4300 an ounce as speculation entered the precious metal trade.

When Tracey recorded this podcast, the gold miner stocks were down over 10% and some fell even more. It was a buying opportunity. But Tracey also believes the gold miner stocks should be bought on any weakness.

Confused about which gold miner to buy?

Tracey looked at three large cap gold miners headquartered in South Africa, the United States and Canada. These companies explore and produce gold worldwide.

The fundamentals look strong in the entire group, as gold has traded over $4000 an ounce in 2026. This means record earnings and free cash flows for many of the mining companies.

3 Gold Miner Stocks for Your Short List

1. Gold Fields Limited GFI

Gold Fields is a large cap gold miner headquartered in South Africa. It has a market cap of $47.7 billion.

Shares of Gold Fields are up 5.8% over the last 5 days, after plunging when gold sold off. It’s still cheap. Gold Fields trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 9.6. A P/E under 10 is usually an indicator a company is extremely undervalued.

Earnings are expected to jump another 65% in 2026. Gold Fields will report earnings later in February 2026.

Is this a buying opportunity in Gold Fields?

2. Newmont Corp. NEM

Newmont is the largest gold miner in the world. It is headquartered in the United States and has a market cap of $126.4 billion.

Shares of Newmont are up 2.4% in the last 5 days and are up 15.2% year-to-date. Newmont is still cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 14.2. Earnings are expected to jump 21.2% in 2026.

Newmont is expected to report earnings on Feb 19, 2026. It pays a dividend, currently yielding 0.9%.

Is this a buying opportunity in Newmont?

3. Barrick Mining Corp. B

Barrick Mining Corp. is a large cap miner with a market cap of $76.5 billion. It is headquartered in Canada.

When Tracey recorded the podcast, Barrick hadn’t yet reported its earnings. But on Feb 5, 2026, Barrick did report its fourth quarter 2025 results. It saw a record quarter, with its highest ever net quarterly earnings. Barrick also had record free cash flow of $1.62 billion in the quarter.

Given the strong free cash flow, Barrick announced a new dividend policy. It raised the base dividend to $0.42 per share for the fourth quarter. This is a 140% increase from the third quarter base dividend. It will be paid on Mar 16, 2026, for shareholders as of record on Feb 27, 2026.

Additionally, 50% of free cash flow will be paid to shareholders on an annual basis. This will be paid at the end of the year. Barrick also has a share buyback plan. In the fourth quarter of 2025 it bought back $500 million in shares.

In its guidance for 2026. Barrick assumed a gold price of $4500 an ounce.

Shares of Barrick were down 1.2% over the last five sessions and are up just 2.3% year-to-date. Barrick is also a cheap stock. It is trading with a forward P/E of 12.4.

Is this a buying opportunity in Barrick?

What Else Should You Know About the Gold Miner Stocks After the Sell-Off?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

