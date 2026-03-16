Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Chatham Lodging Trust, InnovAge and BCB Bancorp

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 16, 2026 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2884062/3-strong-buy-stocks-under-10)

3 Strong Buy Stocks Under $10

Welcome to Episode #477 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:00) - Where Can You Find Strong Investments For A Deal?

(5:45) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks For Your Watchlist Right Now

(23:00) - Episode Roundup: CLDT, INNV, BCBP

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

In a prior podcast, Tracey looked at three stocks for your wish list but didn't realize that all three were stocks priced around $1000 per share. A listener commented in the YouTube comments that it was a bit too pricey for them.

Therefore, this week, Tracey looked for top ranked #1 stocks that were priced under $10.

Let's be honest, who doesn't like to buy a stock that is under $10? And if you can get it with analysts revising earnings estimates higher, even better.

Screening for Strong Buys Under $10

This is an easy screen. Originally, Tracey looked for Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) stocks under $10, thinking there might not be that many stocks that matched that criteria but there were 155 stocks.

That is too big of a list.

Running it with just the #1 (Strong Buys) returned 17 stocks.

Several of them were foreign airlines. Given the Iran War and the concerns over the price of jet fuel, Tracey stayed away from those.

3 Strong Buy Stocks Under $10

1. Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT

Chatham Lodging Trust invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels that are located in major markets. It owns 42 hotels in 15 states and Washington, DC. Some of their brands include the Embassy Suites, Courtyard, Residence Inn, and Homewood Suites. Chatham is a REIT.

On Mar 4, 2026, Chatham Lodging Trust acquired 6 new hotels and increased its quarterly dividend by 11%, or $0.10. That dividend is now yielding 4.6%.

Earnings are expected to rise 17.6% in 2026 and another 10% in 2027. Chatham Lodging Trust is dirt cheap, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.6.

Chatham Lodging is a Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stock.

Should Chatham Lodging be on your short list?

2. InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV

InnovAge manages the care of high-cost, frail, dual-eligible seniors. The company's tag line is "Life on Your Terms" as it encourages seniors to age in their homes as long as possible. InnovAge has 8,010 participants across 20 centers in 6 states. It operates as an alternative to nursing facilities with customized healthcare and social support at nearby PACE centers.

Shares of InnovAge are up 60.5% year-to-date. Earnings are expected to rise 213% in fiscal 2026 and another 36% in fiscal 2027. InnovAge is a growth stock, with a forward P/E of 33.9.

InnovAge has now dropped to a Zacks #2 stock since the recording of the podcast. This is still a "Buy" stock.

Should investors look to healthcare stocks like InnovAge for their stocks under $10?

3. BCB Bancorp, Inc. BCBP

BCB Bancorp is the holding company for BCB Community Bank. It has 23 bank offices in New Jersey. In the fourth quarter of 2025, BCB Bancorp took a $12 million loss due to a pre-tax write-down of $15.1 million on a cannabis related property and a $16.3 million write-off in the bank's C&I loan portfolio. However, net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.03%, up from 2.88% in the third quarter of 2025.

Shares of BCB Bancorp have fallen 16.6% over the last year but are flat for 2026. Earnings are expected to turn around in 2026, jumping 234.5% to $1.13 from a loss of $0.84 in 2025.

BCB Bancorp is cheap. It trades with a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of just 0.5. Bank analysts look at P/B ratios for valuation. They buy at 1.0 and sell at 2.0. BCB Bancorp is even cheaper than that.

It's also shareholder friendly. BCB Bancorp pays a dividend of $0.32 annually, which is yielding 4%.

BCB Bancorp is a Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy).

Should a community bank like BCB Bancorp be on your short list?

What Else Should You Know About Strong Buys Under $10?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

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Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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