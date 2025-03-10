Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Aon plc and AbbVie

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 10, 2025 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec.

3 Stocks Breaking Out Right Now

This week, Tracey is going solo to look at stocks that are bucking the bearish trend on Wall Street. Instead, these three stocks are touching new all-time highs.

They aren't technology stocks, although one is in the rare group of trillion-dollar market cap companies along with the Magnificent 7 stocks.

These are mostly "old economy" type companies in paints, railroads, energy, insurance, and big cap pharmaceuticals.

1. Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B )

Berkshire Hathaway is involved in just about every type of business you can think of. It also has a large equity portfolio which owns some Mag 7 stocks like Amazon and Apple.

Investors are hiding out in Berkshire Hathaway in 2025. Shares of Berkshire Hathaway are up 9.3% year-to-date and are in the green over the last month. The stock has busted out to new all-time highs this year.

Berkshire Hathaway is not a cheap stock. It has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.5. A P/E under 15 is often considered a "value" stock.

Even Warren Buffett is staying out of it as Berkshire Hathaway did not repurchase any shares with its cash last quarter.

Is Berkshire Hathaway the ultimate defensive play in 2025?

2. Aon plc AON

Aon is a global professional services firm with commercial risk, reinsurance, and wealth solutions, among others. Earnings are expected to rise 10.3% in 2025.

Shares of Aon have been hitting new all-time highs the past 2 weeks even as the tariffs have roiled the markets. Aon is up 11.8% year-to-date.

Aon is trading with a forward P/E of 23.5. It also pays a dividend, yielding 0.7%.

Should Aon be on your short list for 2025?

3. AbbVie Inc. ABBV

AbbVie is a big cap pharmaceutical company which had one of the blockbuster drugs, Humira, over the last decade. But Humira recently went off patent. AbbVie has been trying to replace the revenue. Has it succeeded?

AbbVie has Skyrizi, Rinvoq, and Botox in its product line up now. Earnings are expected to rise 21.6% in 2025.

Shares of AbbVie were hitting new highs this week while the tariffs were rocking the stock market. AbbVie is up 18% year-to-date. Yet it's still attractively priced. AbbVie has a forward P/E of 17.2.

AbbVie also pays a dividend, yielding 3.1%.

Should investors hide out in AbbVie in 2025?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Stocks Breaking Out?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of ABBV in her personal portfolio and in Zacks Value Investor and shares of AON in the Insider Trader portfolio.]

