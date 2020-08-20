Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Walmart, Home Depot, Mastercard, Cisco Systems and Western Digital

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 20, 2020 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

Best Stock Investing Advice? Don’t Be a Genius

Welcome to Episode #237 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Chief Equity Strategist, and an economist, John Blank, to discuss what is going on in the US economy heading into fall.

The US economy has seen a bounce off its pandemic lows across all metrics, including retail sales, unemployment, home buying, and manufacturing. But the unemployment rate remains above 10%, which is higher than it was in the 2008-2009 recession.

How can stocks be hitting new highs with the economy still struggling?

The Best Stock Investing Advice Right Now

John Blank was blunt about what investors should do.

If you’re looking to buy stocks right now, his advice?

“Don’t be a genius.”

What does that mean?

Buy companies and businesses that are doing well, regardless of COVID. You don’t have to get fancy and buy “recovery plays.” Traders can take a look at those.

For everyone else, keep it simple.

5 “Don’t Be a Genius” Stocks

Walmart Inc. WMT and The Home Depot, Inc. HD have seen sales soar this year. But business was already good before the pandemic hit. The crisis just emphasized their natural advantages.

It’s similar with Mastercard Incorporated MA even though it is trading at 50x forward earnings. Trends toward digital payments were already happening, but the pandemic has pushed those forward faster.

These three continue to take market share.

If you’re scared about buying companies on the high, take a look at some that have been beaten down recently.

Both Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and Western Digital Corporation WDC sold off after their earnings and both are cheap. Cisco trades with a forward P/E of 13.5 and Western Digital is trading at 12.7x.

What else do you need to know about investing in stocks right now?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.