Zacks Market Edge Highlights: VOO, VBR, VB, MSFT and AAPL

Chicago, IL – March 13, 2020 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: (https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/809765/investing-advice-for-the-coronavirus-selloff)

Investing Advice for the Coronavirus Selloff

Welcome to Episode #181 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

With the Dow now officially in a bear market sell-off, which means a 20% pullback from its all-time highs, and the NASDAQ and S&P 500 not far from that mark, stocks are officially on sale.

But it doesn’t appear there’s been capitulation yet.

And this is a headline driven market with high volatility.

What Should Investors Do?

Have a plan.

1. Cash is king. If you have some, you’re golden.

2. It’s probably too early to be buying, but keep a wish list.

3. Keep dollar cost averaging in retirement accounts.

4. You don’t have to be a genius. Invest simply.

Keep it Simple: Buy Index ETFs and Big Caps with Cash

1. Buy the S&P 500 with Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF VOO.

2. Buy small cap value with Vanguard’s small cap value ETF VBR. It hit a new 52-week low this week.

3. Buy small caps with Vanguard’s small cap ETF VB. This also hit a new 52-week low.

4. Buy large cap technology companies with billions in cash including Microsoft MSFT and Apple AAPL.

**On the podcast, Tracey said that the VB was large cap value. That’s wrong. It’s just the small cap ETF which includes both growth and value stocks.

If in doubt, listen to Warren Buffett’s advice.

On Oct 16, 2008, during the volatility of the financial crisis, Buffett wrote a New York Times Op-Ed titled: “Buy American. I Am.”

He wasn’t trying to pick the bottom. You shouldn’t try and pick it either.

He said to think long-term.

What else should investors be doing during this crazy time?

Find out on this week’s podcast.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns VBR and MSFT in her own personal portfolio.]

