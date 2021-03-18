Zacks Market Edge Highlights: VOO, Microsoft, Apple, Union Pacific and Bank of America

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 18, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

The Investing Book You Must Read in 2021

Welcome to Episode #264 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about the hottest new investing book in 2021.

It's Morgan Housel's "The Psychology of Money."

Have you read it?

No, it's not a book on "stock investing." The tag line describes it as "Timeless lessons on wealth, greed and happiness."

But the "lessons" are meant to get you to think about money and wealth building.

The book, which is just 242 pages, was so interesting that Tracey had trouble sleeping at night while reading it and can't stop thinking about it's "lessons" even months later.

Warren Buffett's Big Secret

Housel discusses some of the greatest investors of all time in the book.

In Chapter 4, he says about Buffett: "His skill is investing, but his secret is time."

He's describing the power of compounding over long periods.

Warren Buffett started investing at age 10. He has been investing for about 80 years.

But every investor has this same "secret" if only they deploy it.

10 Years of Compounding

The easiest way to buy stocks is to buy an index. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO has a low expense ratio of just 0.03%. It's 10-year annualized return is 13.4%.

But long-term investors can also buy some blue chip, dividend paying stocks. Microsoft's MSFT 10-year annualized returns, not including dividends, is 27.6%. $1,000 invested in March 2011 would be about $11,442 in March 2021.

Other tech stocks have stellar records including Apple AAPL which has annualized 10-year returns of 27.04%, without the dividends.

But don't forget about the old economy. Railroad Union Pacific UNP has annualized 10-year returns of 18.56%. It is also paying a dividend, currently yielding 1.8%. The dividend will compound too if you re-invest it.

Even big banks have had a solid decade. Bank of America BAC has a 10-year annualized return of 11%, without the dividend. A 12% annualized return will double your money in 6 years.

What else do you need to know about Housel's wonderful book?

Listen to this week's podcast to find out.

[Tracey owns shares of VOO, MSFT and GOOGL mentioned on the podcast in her own personal portfolio.]

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Get Free Report



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Get Free Report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.