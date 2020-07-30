Zacks Market Edge Highlights: US Oil Fund, SPDR Gold Trust, QQQ, Alternative Harvest and Vanguard S&P 500

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 30, 2020 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: (https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1023338/the-hottest-stock-etfs-of-2020)

The Hottest Stock ETFs of 2020

Welcome to Episode #234 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Director of ETF Research, Neena Mishra, to talk about the trends in stock ETFs in 2020.

It’s been a crazy year with the coronavirus pandemic hitting, the economic shutdown, and many people deciding to try investing for the first time, both through apps like Robinhood, or through the older, bigger brokers like Schwab.

Commodities Shine

In the first half of the year, traders took to ETFs as a way to trade the commodities with the US Oil Fund (USO) landing on the Top 10 list for net inflows through June 30 as traders used it as a play on the incredible crash in oil prices during the March coronavirus sell-off.

But oil wasn’t the only commodity ETF on the Top 10 list.

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), came in at number 3, for the most inflows, beating out even perennial favorite for its technology focus Invesco’s QQQ ETF (QQQ).

Niches Still Hot?

But what about the specialty niches?

ETFs are a great way to play a hot trend.

Over the last few years, that’s been cannabis stocks and ETFs.

One of the popular ETFs on the Robinhood app this year has been the Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) which is the most popular of the cannabis ETFs because it was the first one to launch.

Tried and True

But even with all the trendy ETFs, like the Work from Home ETF that recently launched, more on that one in the podcast, many investors are also buying the tried and true.

That includes simply buying the major indexes like the QQQ for technology stocks, but also the S&P 500 index ETFs such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which has a low expense ratio of just 0.03%.

What other ETFs have been hot in 2020?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of VOO in her personal portfolio.]

