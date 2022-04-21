Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Ulta Beauty, Lululemon, Revolve Group, Stitch Fix and Rent the Runway

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 21, 2022 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1903835/is-2022-a-buying-opportunity-in-the-retail-stocks

Is 2022 a Buying Opportunity for Retail Stocks?

Welcome to Episode #311 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(0:45) - Does The Retail Sector Stand To Be A Big Winner?

(7:30) - Is Inflation Killing The Subscription Business Model?

(13:15) - Is Lululemon Recession Proof?

(17:45) - Breaking Down The Beauty Retail Sector

(24:20) - Will Furniture Purchases Slow Down With The Housing Market?

(32:40) - Inflation Impact On Amazon: Will They See Prime Users Decline?

(39:00) - Episode Roundup: RVLV, RENT, SFIX, LULU, ULTA, EL, JWN, LVMUY, CODY, WSM, ETD, RH, COST, TGT, WMT, AMZN

Podcast@zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, she's joined by Zacks Stock Strategist, and the Editor of the Income Investor portfolio, Maddy Johnson, to talk about their favorite podcast topic: the retailers.

They have talked about retailers many times over the last 7 years on the podcast, including just after the pandemic hit. Only in 2022, things aren't so clear cut with what is happening with the consumer, or the economy, and inflationary pressures are now starting to bite.

Will the consumer be spending as the economy reopens and we all attend weddings and other events this summer?

Or will she pull back her spending as inflation in the form of higher gasoline and food prices hits the budget?

5 Retailers to Watch in 2022

1. Ulta Beauty ( ULTA )

Ulta Beauty may be in the sweet spot in retail. The price point on many beauty products is at an affordable level. Who hasn't bought a lipstick or skincare lotion under $20 before?

Defying the growth stock weakness trend, Ulta shares have busted out to new 5-year highs in 2022, with shares up nearly 4% year-to-date.

Ulta isn't cheap, with a forward P/E of 22, but it's cheaper than some of its beauty peers.

Is Ulta the place investors should be hiding out in 2022?

2. Lululemon ( LULU )

Lululemon has been a superstar stock in the retail industry for investors for several years. But shares sold off 30% in 2022 on the growth stock sell-off.

However, they have bounced off the lows and are now up about 3.8% year-to-date.

Lululemon shares remain pricey, with a forward P/E of 42.

An analyst recently upgraded the stock on the argument that Lululemon's upscale customer gives it some protection during this inflationary period and will keep shopping during it. In the 2008-2009 recession, many still had to have their Lulu yoga pants.

Is recent weakness in Lululemon's shares a buying opportunity?

3. Revolve Group ( RVLV )

Revolve Group is an e-commerce retailer that grew in popularity during the pandemic. Revenue is expected to jump another 24% in 2022 to $1.11 billion, which would be the company's first billion-dollar year.

With all the events people are attending this year, like weddings, many dresses and other apparel will be sold. Will Revolve Group cash in?

Shares are down 2% year-to-date but Revolve Group still trades with a high forward P/E of 43.

Is Revolve Group poised to take market share this year?

4. Stitch Fix ( SFIX )

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service for men, women and kids. They will send you a curated box of apparel and accessories that fit your needs. There is no commitment to buy and no subscription.

However, Stitch Fix said in March 2022 that it was having difficulty in conversions and it cut its full year outlook.

Stitch Fix shares are down 45% year-to-date. It's expected to lose $1.38 this year after losing just $0.08 last year.

Should investors be steering clear of Stitch Fix?

5. Rent the Runway ( RENT )

Rent the Runway is a membership plan for apparel and accessories which features over 780 brands. Customers subscribe to one of the plans, starting with the $94 a month which gets you 4 pieces to rent or you can buy the item.

Rent the Runway went public in Oct 2021 and has had a harsh welcome to the public markets. Shares are down 69.4% during that time, including 27.6% in 2022.

While Rent the Runway is expected to lose $2.65 this year, that's a big improvement from the loss of $8.51 in 2021.

Is this sell off a buying opportunity in Rent the Runway?

What Else Do You Need to Know About the Retail Stocks?

Tracey and Maddy talk about more than a dozen retailers. This is an episode you don't want to miss.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of ULTA and LULU in her personal portfolio.]

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.