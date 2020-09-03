Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Tesla, Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, NVIDIA and Zoom

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 3, 2020 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

Are Millennials Causing a Stock Market Mania?

Welcome to Episode #239 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Associate Stock Strategist, Dan Laboe, a Millennial, to discuss the surge in young Millennials who have discovered investing and the ongoing stock market rally.

Too Many New Traders?

Millions of new traders have signed onto Robinhood, as well as other brokerage firms, during the coronavirus pandemic. A lot of those were younger Millennials.

On Aug 31, when Tesla, Inc. TSLA and Apple Inc. AAPL split their shares, Robinhood and other brokerages crashed due to the trading demand.

Dan calls this group the “pandemic traders” who are mostly gamblers and who haven’t ever seen a down turn.

Only the Hottest Trades

They’re interested in the hottest trades and that includes the FAANG stocks and the other big cap growth stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA in the chip space.

Most have been executing in the pandemic, like Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM which saw its revenue soar last quarter.

But do these new traders even care about fundamentals, or just momentum?

Are they causing a stock market mania as they buy up a handful of companies?

Get the answer to these and other pressing questions about this stock market bull on this week’s podcast.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of GOOGL mentioned on the podcast.]

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.