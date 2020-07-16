Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Tesla, Amazon, Roku and Shopify

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 16, 2020 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by cks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

3 Top Stock-Trading Tips from an Experienced Trader

Welcome to Episode #232 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Stock Strategist, and the Editor of the Counterstrike portfolio, Jeremy Mullin, to discuss the crazy stock market, especially the most highly traded momentum stocks.

A lot of new traders have flooded into the market in recent months. Robinhood, the popular trading app, now has over 13 million accounts.

Jeremy has been a professional trader for over a decade. He’s had his big wins, and has made his own mistakes.

He shares some of his top trading tips for new traders.

3 Top Stock Trading Tips

• Preserve your capital. Use stops. Don’t put all of your accounts into one position.

• Discipline. Stick to a game plan.

• When you find something is working, stick with it. But be ready to adjust if that changes. Don’t be stubborn.

Stocks Traders Love

Jeremy likes to trade those stocks that have big volume and big trading ranges. He doesn’t care if they are $90 a share or $3,000 a share.

He calls them his “go-to” trading stocks and they include stocks like Tesla TSLA, Amazon AMZN and Roku ROKU.

Others will trade those that have momentum like WiMi Hologram Cloud which jumped to $28 from $4 within a day.

And still others will trade those making headlines, such as Shopify SHOP, which has been in the spotlight as one of the “winner” businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What else should you know about trading this market, including what technicals Jeremy uses to trade?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN in her personal portfolio.]

