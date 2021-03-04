Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Square, CBOE Global Markets, Accenture and IBM

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 4, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks in 2021

Welcome to Episode #262 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Stock Strategist, and the Editor of the Blockchain Innovator newsletter, David Bartosiak, to discuss what is going on with the blockchain stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Blockchain's Promise

How can you invest in blockchain stocks in 2021?

The last time Tracey and Dave got together to discuss the blockchain stocks was on July 3, 2018.

Back then, there were slim pickings but some familiar names.

Square SQ was discussed three years ago but not because it had bought some Bitcoin like it's doing in 2020 and 2021.

The CBOE Global Markets CBOE was also an investment option as it was the first to set up Bitcoin futures contracts in Dec 2017.

But that seems so quaint now given what is happening with the blockchain technology itself.

3 Companies with Blockchain Exposure in 2021

1. iClick Interactive, a Hong Kong based technology company, is utilizing the blockchain technology in a partnership with i-House.com, a global real estate blockchain cloud platform.

2. Accenture ACN has blockchain consultants that can help companies build out their blockchain needs.

3. IBM IBM has partnered with Maersk, the giant shipping company, for a blockchain shipping platform called TradeLens. In Oct 2020, two of the world's largest container carriers, CMA CGM and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, announced they were fully integrating onto the TradeLens platform as well. It would enable a complete digital transformation of their supply chains.

What else do you need to know about investing in the blockchain stocks this year?

Listen to this week's podcast to find out.

