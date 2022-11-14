Zacks Market Edge Highlights: SQM, ALB, JKS, PXD, NEE

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 14, 2022 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2017083/how-to-find-alternative-energy-stocks

How to Find Alternative Energy Stocks

Welcome to Episode #336 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:00) - The Benefits To Investing In Alternative Energy

(8:40) - Creating A Wish List: Who Could Be The Next Big Winner?

(20:10) - Finding Hidden Investments Tied To Alt Energy

(28:30) - The Future of Nuclear Power

(35:40) - Episode Roundup: BP, PXD, NEE, ALB, SQM, JKS, DD

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Stock Strategist, Ben Rains, who is also the editor of Zacks new newsletter, the Alternative Energy Innovator, to discuss how to invest in alternative energy companies.

There’s no actual “industry” that is just alternative energy, like there is for oil. Investors have to seek it out amidst other industries including solar and chemicals. Sometimes, you may simply stumble across a company innovating in alternative energy just by taking a look at some top Zacks Ranked stocks.

That makes it difficult to know what is “alternative energy” and what isn’t.

The Lithium Producers

But some industries are more obvious than others. Lithium is used in electric vehicle batteries. It’s becoming an important part of the EV infrastructure.

SQM ( SQM ) is a Chilean producer who is one of the largest lithium producers in the world. Earnings of SQM are expected to soar 530% this year as lithium prices have tripled.

SQM is cheap, as earnings soar, with a forward P/E of just 7.6.

Albemarle ( ALB ) is also a lithium producer but it is headquartered in the United States. Albemarle’s earnings are expected to rise 429% in 2022 and another 33% in 2023.

Like SQM, Albemarle is also cheap with a forward P/E of 13.4. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 0.6%.

Should lithium be on your radar?

Is it Finally Time for Solar?

An obvious area for alternative energy is solar. But investors have been waiting many years for solar to finally take off. It only generates 3% of the US energy.

2023 could be the year for solar.

JinkoSolar ( JKS ), a Chinese solar company, is up 4.3% year-to-date. JinkoSolar shares are cheap. It is trading with a forward P/E of 13.6.

But the analysts are bullish about this year and next. Earnings are expected to jump 115% in 2022 and continue to rise in 2023, gaining another 68.4%.

Is the growth story finally there in the solar stocks like JinkoSolar?

What About Fossil Fuel Companies?

Some fossil fuel companies are looking to the future and turning their focus to alternative energy. Could they be a legitimate alternative energy play?

Pioneer Natural Resources ( PXD ), for example, has 2 renewable projects that will provide power to the company’s Permian Basin and Texas electric grid. It participates in the 160 MW Concho Valley Solar project.

Pioneer Natural Resources is also working with NextEra Energy ( NEE ) to develop a 140 MW wind generation facility on Pioneer Natural Resources’ land in Midland, Texas.

NextEra Energy is a Florida clean energy company with a market cap of $153 billion. NextEra Energy isn’t cheap with a forward P/E of 26.7. However, Pioneer Natural Resources is. It trades with a forward P/E of just 8.

Should alternative energy investors have fossil fuels on their short list?

What else should you know about alternative energy stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of SQM and PXD in her personal portfolio.]

Find Alternative Energy Stocks

Investor Alert: The Predictive Power of the Market-Beating Zacks System Now Focuses on the Hottest Stock Sector of All

Our Alternative Energy Innovators trading service is ready to launch. Try it for 30 days. Total cost $1 and not a cent of further obligation.

Try it here >>>>

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.