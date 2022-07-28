Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Sociedad Quimica, Petrobras and EPR Properties

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 28, 2022

Hide Out in These 3 Dividend Stocks in 2022

Welcome to Episode #324 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:00) - Finding High Paying Dividend Stocks To Benefit Your Portfolio

(5:45) - Breaking Down The Stock Screener: Stocks To Keep On Your Radar

(22:10) - Episode Roundup: WMT, SQN, PBR, EPR

This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about where you can hide out amidst 2022's stock market volatility.

This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about where you can hide out amidst 2022’s stock market volatility. Is there anywhere?

Energy used to be the go-to “safe” sector but those stocks have sold off big over the last 6 weeks. Even stocks known to be “defensive” like Walmart might not be in 2022.

Screening for Growth Stocks with High Dividends

Tracey ran a screen that looked for increasing earnings growth, a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) and a dividend yielding over 5%.

It’s a tough combination but it yielded 36 stocks.

Stripping out the #3 (Hold) stocks, left just 7 stocks with the highest Zacks Ranks. Just 2 stocks were Zacks Rank #1s, with growth and with a dividend over 5%.

That’s an exclusive club.

Hiding Out in Dividend Stocks

1. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile ( SQM )

Sociedad Quimica y Minera is a Chilean chemical company whose products include fertilizers, iodine, and lithium. Sociedad Quimica y Minera is the largest lithium producer in the world after tripling production over the last 3 years.

Shares have soared in 2022, up 87%, but are still cheap with a forward P/E of just 8.9 as earnings are on the rise. It’s a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Sociedad Quimica y Minera is paying a big dividend. Zacks says it’s yielding 9.7% but it varies each quarter.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera reports earnings on Aug 17. Is it time to get in?

2. Petrobras ( PBR )

Petrobras is a large Brazilian oil company. It’s also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) as earnings are expected to be up this year.

Petrobras shares are up just 13.6% year-to-date on fears about government pressures to keep gasoline prices down. But that makes them dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of just 2.5.

It is paying an incredible dividend thanks to rising energy prices with Zacks saying the yield is 24.9%. Yes, 24.9%.

But like SQM above, it may vary each quarter.

Is Petrobras a risk you should take?

3. EPR Properties ( EPR )

EPR Properties is a REIT which owns 355 properties in 44 states and Canada specializing in experiences and connections. That means golf entertainment complexes, casinos, e-gaming, concert venues and climbing gyms.

Shares are up 10% year-to-date and are cheap with a forward P/E of just 11.

EPR Properties is expected to see earnings growth of 46% in 2022 as the economy reopens from the COVID restrictions and people want to travel and be out of their homes. It’s a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

EPR pays a monthly dividend which is expected to be $3.30 per share annualized which is a yield of 6.4%.

Should you consider a REIT like EPR Properties for the income?

What Else Should You Know About Hiding Out in Dividend Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities.

