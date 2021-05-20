Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Shopify, PayPal, DraftKings, Exact Sciences and Tesla

For Immediate Release

Are You a "Glass Half Empty" or "Half Full" Investor?

This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about the growth stock sell-off and how individual investors react to it.

Recently on Twitter, a well-known trader posted a chart showing his portfolio for the last 18 months.

He had started with $45,000 in January 2020 and had grown it to over $4 million at the beginning of 2021, before it had cooled off in the growth stock sell-off.

But, according to his chart, it was recently still valued at $2.4 million.

Glass Half Empty or Half Full?

Do you see it as a triumph that he has grown the portfolio to $2.4 million, or a failure that he didn't cash out when it was over $4 million?

If you see the triumph, you are seeing the glass as half full. You're the optimist.

If you can't believe he didn't cash in at the top, you are a glass half empty investor. The pessimist.

How You Will Invest in a Stock Correction

Many growth stocks are in a correction, which is a 10% decline from the prior highs.

Some, however, have declined more than 20%, which puts them in a bear market.

Whether you are an optimist, or a pessimist, will determine how you react to these events as an investor.

Tune into the podcast to find out how.

Buying Opportunities in Growth Stocks: Yes or No?

1. Shopify SHOP has fallen over 25% in the last 3 months despite being one of the big pandemic winners. Revenue is still expected to be up another 43% in 2021 and 32% in 2022. But with the shares trading with a forward P/E of 275, is valuation still stretched?

2. PayPal PYPL shares have fallen 18% in the last 3 months, making the stock cheaper on a P/E basis. However, it still trades at 52x so it's not a value by any means. But analysts still expect it to do double digit revenue growth this year and next.

3. DraftKings DKNG has fallen 25% in the last 3 months, making it officially in a bear pullback. Analysts are still bullish on revenue, however, with it expected to rise 84% in 2021 to $1.13 billion from $614.5 million in 2020. Is it a deal with this pullback?

4. Exact Sciences EXAS is the maker of Cologuard, the at-home colon cancer screening test. Shares have plunged 31% in the last 3 months even as one analyst has raised his estimate for 2021 in the last week for 2021. Is the sell-off overdone?

5. Tesla TSLA was one of the hottest stocks of 2020, so it shouldn't be surprising that some are taking profits in 2021. Shares have fallen nearly 28% in the last 3 months. Yet earnings are expected to grow by 88% in 2021 and another 50% in 2022. Is the good news already priced in?

What else do you need to know about navigating the sell-off in growth stocks in 2021?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of EXAS in her personal portfolio and in Zacks Value Investor portfolio.]

