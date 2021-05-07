Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Sherwin Williams, Ulta Beauty, TripAdvisor, McDonald's and Amazon

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 7, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

How Do You Pick Buy and Hold Stocks?

Welcome to Episode #270 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about how to pick stocks for a long-term buy and hold portfolio.

Recently, she did a podcast talking about Ed, a 91-year-old investor, who grew $50,000 to $5 million over the last 31 years by owning some great stocks.

But she got questions on Twitter asking how to pick stocks if you are going to buy and hold.

How did Ed know what stocks to buy?

Sometimes It’s Luck

Ed, 91-year-old investor, had worked at Sherwin Williams SHW for many years and when he retired, he got a stock package, most of which he still owns.

Sherwin Williams shares are up over 9,000% in the last 31 years so Ed got lucky. He worked at a great American company that continued to take market share long after he stopped working there.

But what if you don’t work at a publicly-traded company or it’s not one of the “winners”?

Tips on Finding Great Stocks

First, you should have a portfolio of between 10 and 20 stocks in a long-term portfolio so that you have diversity.

Second, you could follow the Peter Lynch strategy of “buy what you know.”

Tracey bought Ulta Beauty ULTA in 2014 because she was shopping there and loved their rewards program.

But Tracey also bought TripAdvisor TRIP because she used their product all the time to plan her travels. But she ultimately had to sell those shares as the business was challenged and it was losing ground to competitors.

Over the last 5 years, TripAdvisor has fallen 25% while the S&P 500 gained 100%.

Do you have a restaurant chain you love?

In the 1970s, many parents were buying the new Happy Meal at a restaurant chain called McDonald’s MCD and decided to buy the stock.

You might have decided to buy Amazon AMZN for the same reasons, because you’re using it every day to order something or watch something or listen to music or a podcast.

What else do you need to know about finding stocks to hold for the long-term?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of ULTA and AMZN in her personal portfolio.]

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The SherwinWilliams Company (SHW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



McDonalds Corporation (MCD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Free Stock Analysis Report



TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.