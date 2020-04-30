Zacks Market Edge Highlights: PVH, Chico's, Lululemon, The RealReal and Revolve Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 30, 2020 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by cks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

Who Will Win in the New Era of Retail?

Welcome to Episode #223 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey was joined by Zacks Associate Stock Strategist, Maddy Johnson, to discuss their favorite podcast topic: the retail industry.

Only 2020 is no ordinary year. Gone are the arguments about the department store being dead and whether Millennials like to go to the mall.

2020 is about survival.

Who will make it through to the other side?

Is Brick and Mortar Truly Dead?

With retail stores shut around the world, consumers are embracing online ordering like never before.

PVH (PVH), one of the largest global apparel retailers which owns the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands, has said that their online sales have surged anywhere from 30% to 60% depending on location during the shutdown.

But online sales are still just 12-13% of PVH’s total sales. The rest are still happening in brick and mortar stores.

Similarly, women’s specialty retailer, Chico’s (CHS), said that digital sales rose 16% for the period from Mar 15 to Apr 25 compared to the weeks just prior to the economic shutdowns in the US.

Yet Chico’s is still operating over 1300 stores in the US and Canada and intends to start reopening some of those on May 4.

What’s it’s plan to get people into the stores?

Will Experiences Make a Comeback?

Other retailers, like Lululemon (LULU) continue to enhance their digital offerings while also building on the experiences at their stores.

Experiences was a big retail concept heading into 2020.

Lululemon recently opened its first in-store café in Chicago, as a test of the “experiences” concept. Will the plan for further expansion of the concept now be put on the back burner due to the coronavirus?

Online Only: Going to Crush it or Not?

Many might think if you’re an online-only retailer you have it made with everyone sheltering at home.

But do you?

The RealReal (REAL) is an online luxury consignment retailer. On Apr 14, they gave a business update which reported that gross merchandise volume fell 40-45% once the Bay Area went into its shutdown starting on March 17.

It has furloughed employees, reduced executive salaries and is postponing the opening of a brick and mortar store in Chicago.

Revolve Group (RVLV) is another retailer that is online only. On Mar 20, it withdrew its full year guidance as some of its big events like the REVOLVE Festival were cancelled. Shares have fallen 40% year-to-date.

What else do you need to know about the retail industry’s winners, and losers, in 2020?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.