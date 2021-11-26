Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Lululemon, Macy's, Target, American Eagle Outfitters and Levi Strauss

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 26, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

The Best Retail Stocks to Buy Now

Welcome to Episode #293 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey talks with Zacks Associate Stock Strategist, and the Editor of Zacks Income Investor Portfolio, Maddy Johnson, about the hot retail industry.

You know the hot names: Lululemon, Macy’s, Target, American Eagle Outfitters and Levi Strauss.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fast approaching but many retailers have already launched their holiday sales, including department stores. Apparel is one of the hottest items as consumers head back-to-work and out to parties for the first time in nearly 2 years.

Retailers are reporting that women’s party dresses are one of the hottest categories. And, of course, athleisure, including yoga pants and joggers, remain in high demand.

Which Retail Stocks to Buy Right Now?

1. Lululemon LULU

Lululemon, which Tracey owns in her own personal portfolio, continues to be the leader in athleisure.

Lululemon is still the first retailer of choice for yoga pants, but women’s tops and men’s clothing are up and coming growing categories.

Shares are near all-time highs, up 31% year-to-date.

Lululemon isn’t for value investors, as it trades with a forward P/E of 61. But Lululemon’s sales are expected to rise 42% this fiscal year and another 17% in fiscal 2023.

Will it have its best holiday season ever, or will COVID and supply chain disruptions ruin the party?

2. Macy’s M

Macy’s recently surprised with an outstanding third quarter and strong guidance for the upcoming holiday season.

Weren’t department stores supposed to be dead?

Macy’s shares have soared 198% year-to-date but aren’t even back to 5-year highs.

Macy’s is also cheap, with a forward P/E of just 7.5. Sales are expected to soar 39.5% this year but analysts are unsure about fiscal 2023, with sales expected to fall about 1%.

But the focus is on this year, and this holiday season.

Is it time to get on board the Macy’s train?

3. Target TGT

Target is one of Maddy’s favorite retailers. She owns it in the Income Investor portfolio and her own personal portfolio.

It recently beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 12th quarter in a row.

Target shares have been hitting 5-year highs this year, gaining 41%.

Target’s sales are expected to rise 14% in fiscal 2022 and another 2.4% in fiscal 2023.

It trades with a forward P/E of 18.6 and is shareholder friendly, with a dividend of 1.4%.

Target is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Is it time to buy one of the industry’s biggest winners?

4. American Eagle Outfitters AEO

American Eagle Outfitters recently reported a record fiscal third quarter, with revenue up 24% year-over-year.

It has two powerful brands: American Eagle, which saw revenue jump 21%, and Aerie, which saw a 28% revenue gain.

Even with inflationary pressures, American Eagle Outfitters saw gross margins rise 410 basis points to 44.3%, the highest level since 2007.

While shares have gained 43% year-to-date, over the last 3 months, they’ve retreated 11%.

American Eagle Outfitters trades with a forward P/E of just 12.5.

Is this weakness in the shares a buying opportunity in American Eagle Outfitters?

5. Levi Strauss & Company LEVI

Levi Strauss is at the epicenter of one of the hottest apparel trends: denim.

Forget those skinny jeans, straight and wide legs are in and Levi’s has got them.

Sales are expected to rise 29% in fiscal 2021 and another 11% in fiscal 2022.

Like other apparel retailers, shares of Levi Strauss have outperformed in 2021, gaining 39%.

It trades with a forward P/E of 19.6.

Levi Strauss has been in business since 1853. Denim has never gone out of style.

Is 2021 the time to buy this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock?

Which Retail Stocks Do Tracey and Maddy Not Like?

In addition to their favorite retail stocks, Tracey and Maddy also talked about a few retailers that they’re not fans of right now.

Find out which stocks those are and everything else you need to know about the retail industry on this week’s podcast.

For more headline-fueled trades and insight, checkout my daily market commentary of the Headline Trader portfolio.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.