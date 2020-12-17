Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Facebook, Pinterest, Shopify, Microsoft and Twitter

For Immediate Release

Social Media Shopping: Who Will Win?

Welcome to Episode #252 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Associate Stock Strategist, Maddy Johnson, to talk about their favorite topic: retail.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Associate Stock Strategist, Maddy Johnson, to talk about their favorite topic: retail.

But this time, there’s a twist.

Some of the hottest innovation in retail is happening on social media platforms. While advertising and sponsored posts have been around for years, the social media platforms are rolling out new ways to shop directly on their sites, creating a new business opportunity for retailers and prominent brands.

Who’s doing it best so far?

Best in Class

Recently, Instagram users were up in arms after an app refresh moved the shopping bag icon front and center on the app.

The “shop” button is curated from the entire Facebook FB universe so if you’re clicking on brands on Facebook, Instagram warns you, you may be targeted by those same brands on Instagram.

But Pinterest PINS also recently added a “shop” feature in a partnership with Shopify SHOP.

Pinterest allows you to pin pictures from the shopping page to your boards. It makes it very easy to be able to find a product or item at a later date.

But are consumers will to actually shop on the apps in this way?

Those Not in the Game

The shopping experience isn’t easy to put on every social media site.

Microsoft’s MSFT LinkedIn has no shopping features although it might make sense to allow searchable professional shops or portfolio links.

Twitter TWTR is also on the outside looking in in terms of shopping. Twitter is great at being a source of information, but it’s unlikely many consumers want to actually shop there.

Social media shopping is a growing area for retailers and brands.

Find out everything you need to know about social media shopping and which companies will cash in on this week’s podcast.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of FB and PINS in her personal portfolio.]

