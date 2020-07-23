Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Facebook, Apple, Amaxon, Netflix and Google

For Immediate Release

Is It Too Late to Buy the FAANG Stocks?

Welcome to Episode #233 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to discuss the FAANG stocks.

In February, she asked if the FAANG stocks were valued as the coronavirus sell-off hit. But now, they’ve been on quite a run.

Here’s the year-to-date gains for each:

Facebook FB up 19.6%, Apple AAPL up 34%, Amazon AMZN up 73%, Netflix NFLX up 55% and Alphabet GOOGL up 16.8%.

If you don’t buy now, will you be priced out forever?

Pressure to Join the Bandwagon

But with the FAANG stocks hitting new highs at least once a week, there’s a lot of pressure to suddenly jump on the bandwagon.

What should investors and traders do?

Is it too late to buy them? Or will this rally continue?

Two Tips for Investors and Traders

1. Know your goals. Every investor or trader has different goals. Do you have a 1-hour time horizon or a 10-year time horizon? Are you saving for a new beach house or for your retirement?

2. Have a plan. If you’re a short-term trader, that may mean having stops. Or maybe you will be a “buy the dip” buyer when shares retrace by 5% or 10% from their highs?

What else should investors and traders know about buying the FAANG stocks right now?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN, FB and GOOGL in her personal portfolio.]

