Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Facebook, Align Technology, CrowdStrike, RH and NVIDIA

How to Be a Great Buy-and-Hold Stock Investor

Welcome to Episode #276 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook, to discuss strategies which can help you be a better long-term stock investor.

Despite the desire of many investors to “buy-and-hold,” most investors don’t.

The average length of time the retail investor owns a stock has fallen to just 18 months.

Remember all the investors who bought the Facebook FB IPO back in 2012? Some said they were buying to fund their child’s college fund.

That was 9 years ago.

How many have held on?

Probably not as many as you might think.

It’s easy to say you’re a long-term investor, but harder to actually execute.

Did You Stay in Through the 2020 Coronavirus Sell-Off?

The March 2020 coronavirus stock market sell-off was quick, and painful.

Were you able to hold on for the recovery?

Tracey and Kevin discuss how they “panicked” and sold out of several of their favorite positions including Align Technology ALGN, CrowdStrike CRWD and RH RH.

Since Apr 1, 2020, Align Tech is up 292%, CrowdStrike is up 343% and RH has gained 685%.

But Kevin had conviction to buy NVIDIA NVDA for his TAZR portfolio in March 2020, as shares plunged. He has held it through all the volatility of the last 16 months.

It’s now hitting new all-time highs.

Kevin’s “Secret” Strategy

How do buy-and-hold investors keep their emotions in check over the course of years, or even decades?

Kevin shares his “secret” strategy that can help long-term investors to hold on, even during volatile times.

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out what his “secret” strategy is.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of FB, RH, AMZN in her personal portfolio.]

