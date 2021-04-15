Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Coinbase, Facebook, Snap, Tilray and Airbnb

For Immediate Release

Should You Buy the Coinbase IPO?

Welcome to Episode #267 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey has gone solo to talk about the hottest IPO of 2021 (so far), which is the listing of Coinbase (COIN).

What's Your Investing Plan?

First, you should ask yourself what your plan is.

1. Are you a trader?

2. Are you an investor?

3. What are your investing goals and does this IPO fit into that plan?

Lessons from the Facebook IPO

There's a lot of hype around the Coinbase IPO.

There as a lot of hype in 2012 around Facebook's FB IPO as well.

Remember all the investors buying it so they could pay for their children's college education with it?

Everyone wanted to own shares of Facebook. It IPO'd hot but within a month the shares had tanked over 50%.

It took a year before the shares re-took the IPO levels.

Long-term investors could buy at a lower price as long as they were patient.

No Sure Things

A similar story played out in Snap SNAP and Tilray TLRY in recent years.

Other recent IPOs have been strong out the gate, like Airbnb ABNB which is up 21% in 2021 but it only went public in December 2020.

Some IPOs never pull back, however.

Google, now known as Alphabet, went public in 2004.

Since its IPO, it has been one of the top performing stocks on the S&P 500 and is up over 4,000% in the last 17 years.

What else should you know about buying the Coinbase IPO?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of FB and GOOGL in her personal portfolio. No, she did not buy either one at the IPO.]

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

