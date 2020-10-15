Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Innovative Industrial Properties and Constellation Brands

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 15, 2020 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: (https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1076030/is-it-finally-time-to-buy-marijuana-stocks)

Is It Finally Time to Buy Marijuana Stocks?

Welcome to Episode #245 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Stock Strategist, David Borun, who is also the Editor of Zacks Marijuana Innovator newsletter and Zacks expert on how to invest in the marijuana industry.

It’s been a tough few years for marijuana investors as some of the popular Canadian stocks have sunk during that time.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has taken the biggest tumble, falling 96%.

But Canopy Growth (CGC) is down 62.5% and Cronos Group (CRON) has fallen 42% over that same time.

Some investors have gotten disillusioned.

But there are 6 marijuana initiatives on the ballot in November in 5 states which could expand both recreational and medicinal use to new states.

Additionally, many fans of the industry are hoping for Federal legalization, possibly as soon as 2021, if the Democrats take control of the Senate.

Some Marijuana Stocks That Are Already Working

But investors do have some options of some companies that are involved in the marijuana industry.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is a REIT that targets medical-use cannabis facilities for acquisition and that includes sale-leaseback transactions.

It recently hit new 52-week highs. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 3.5%.

Constellation Brands (STZ), the spirits company, has also made a big investment in the industry by partnering with Canopy Growth to make weed-infused beverages.

The marijuana stocks have seen a mini-rally in recent sessions.

Will it last?

Is the worst over for the marijuana stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out what’s going on in this emerging industry.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of IIPR in her own personal portfolio.]

