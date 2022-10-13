Zacks Market Edge Highlights: ARK Innovation ETF, AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF and Strive U.S. Energy ETF

For Immediate Release

The Most Popular - and Fun - ETFs of 2022

Welcome to Episode #332 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:00) - Are Investors Still Following Cathie Wood’s Funds?

(11:15) - Finding the Right ETF Strategy For Your Portfolio

(21:50) - Dividend ETFs Growth In Popularity

(26:15) - Does Energy Sector’s Strong Performance Translate To ETF Fund Flows?

(33:30) - Episode Roundup: ARKK, SARK, TARK, SCHD, HDV, STRV, IYE

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Director of ETF Research, Neena Mishra, to discuss what is going on in the ETF world.

What ETFs are popular in 2022? What new fun ETFs have launched?

What is happening with Cathie Wood and her ARK Innovation ETF? Is money flowing in, or out, of ARKK?

Investors are looking for somewhere to hide in 2022. On Twitter, many investors are talking about the dividend ETFs. Should you seek out income?

What about the hottest sector of the year, energy?

5 Popular, and Fun, ETFs in 2022

1. ARK Innovation ETF ARKK

How is Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF, the ARK Innovation fund, doing? Investors have remained loyal. It has taken in $1.4 billion in assets year-to-date despite falling over 61%.

Will nothing make them turn on their growth and innovation leader? Apparently not.

ARK Innovation still owns Tesla, Roku, Teladoc, Square and Zoom among its top holdings.

Could ARK Innovation be the rebound story of 2023?

2. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF SARK

Want to bet against Cathie Wood? You can buy the AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF. It has $560 million in assets.

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF is up 65.8% year-to-date. The shorts have been right, so far, in 2022. But will it last?

Do you dare bet against Cathie Wood with the AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF?

3. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF SCHD

On Twitter, many dividend investors are obsessed with the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. It’s a large cap ETF that is yielding 3.4%.

Shares are down 14.3% year-to-date but it’s outperforming the S&P 500 which is down about 25%.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has been the top asset gatherer of the dividend ETFs in 2022. It uses a dividend growth strategy, which includes technology stocks like Broadcom and Cisco. Investors still want to own those technology stocks, even in a dividend fund.

Should you be a buyer of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF?

4. iShares Core High Dividend ETF HDV

Another popular dividend ETF is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF. It has a different strategy from the Schwab ETF in that it has more exposure to defensive sectors and energy, and less to technology.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF is down only 3.8% year-to-date. It also pays a juicy 4% dividend.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF has an expense ratio of just 0.08%.

Should you hide out in the iShares Core High Dividend ETF this year?

5. Strive U.S. Energy ETF DRLL

There’s a new energy ETF in the Strive U.S. Energy ETF. It has already gathered over $300 million in assets even though it has only recently launched.

The two biggest positions in the Strive U.S. Energy ETF are Exxon, at 21%, and Chevron, at 16%. The third largest is ConocoPhillips at 7.5%. The ETF also includes service and refining companies.

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF has an expense ratio of 0.4%.

Should you buy the new Strive U.S. Energy ETF or stick with one of the old standbys in 2022?

What Else Should You Know About the Popular ETFs in 2022?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

