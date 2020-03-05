Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Annaly Capital Management, Park Hotels & Resorts, Macy???s, Sunoco and Seagate Technology

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 5, 2020 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec.

5 Top Stocks with Dividend Yields Over 5%

Welcome to Episode #215 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to talk again about the stock market volatility due to the coronavirus epidemic and what investors can do during it.

The Federal Reserve tried to calm the global stock market by announcing a 50-basis point cut in rates, to a target rate of 1% to 1.25%. It was the Fed’s first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis in 2008.

The 10-year treasury was already at the target rate level, as it had closed the session before around 1.16%.

Looking for Income

And while the Fed’s cut meant that home mortgage rates were moving lower, a boon to those with a mortgage, any savers who had cash in their savings account were going to feel the pain.

As a result, many investors may want to be on the lookout for other ways to get a higher yield.

One of them is through buying stocks and REITs.

Screening for High Yield Stocks

There are several screens you can run to search for yield. 5% or higher would give a juicy yield but why not try for 10%?

A 10% yield, however, could indicate a company under distress of some sort OR it could mean it was a REIT, which is required to pay out 80% of its income to shareholders.

To find top stocks, a screen should include the Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), both which should mean the company has rising earnings estimates.

If you’re worried about the balance sheet, you can also look for companies with a low debt to equity ratio.

5 Top Stocks with High Yields

1. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is a mortgage REIT. It has pulled back from recent highs during the correction and has a forward P/E of just 8.9. Annaly has a debt to equity ratio of just 0.4. It pays a dividend, currently yielding 11.3%.

2. Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) is a REIT which owns iconic hotels and resorts worldwide is dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of 6.9. Because of the coronavirus impact on travel, however, shares have fallen over 15% in the last month. Does its dividend make up for the weakness in the shares?

3. Macy’s (M) is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). One analyst raised their estimate for this fiscal year in the last week. Earnings are still expected to decline 14.4% year-over-year. Shares are trading at new 52-week lows. Is the dividend worth it?

4. Sunoco (SUN) operated 7300 gasoline stations around the country. Earnings are expected to rise 11.7% in 2020 and 8.5% in 2021. It has a forward P/E of just 9. You won’t believe the dividend yield either.

5. Seagate Technology (STX) is one of the few technology companies that pays a juicy dividend. The hard drive maker has fallen over 14% in the last month, pushing its dividend yield up to 5.4%. But what about the earnings and sales growth?

What else should investors know about finding stocks with high dividend yields?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

