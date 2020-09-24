Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Amazon, Alibaba, Estee Lauder, RealReal and RH

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 24, 2020 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: (https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1062504/luxury-retail-whos-winning-during-the-pandemic)

Luxury Retail: Who's Winning During the Pandemic?

Welcome to Episode #242 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Associate Stock Strategist, Maddy Johnson, to talk about their favorite topic: retail.

But this time, they focused on the luxury niche.

Luxury retail can be found in all types of consumer goods from fashion which includes apparel, handbags, accessories and shows, to beauty, which includes make-up, hair and skincare, to furniture and cars.

Each has had its own coronavirus challenges but that hasn’t stopped some from making bold moves.

Amazon Goes Luxury

Amazon AMZN is finally entering the luxury game with its Amazon Luxury Stores which is an invitation-only web portal that currently has only one brand on it, which is Oscar de la Renta.

It’s similar to Alibaba’s BABA Tmall Luxury Pavilion which launched in 2017 to serve the luxury market in China.

Tmall Luxury Pavilion currently has over 180 brands including Burberry, Prada, Cartier and Valentino.

Each brand controls its own promotions and supply chains.

But while Chinese consumers have no problem shopping online, for everything, including luxury, will American consumers feel the same?

Going All in on Digital

Thanks to the pandemic, some luxury brands have had no choice but to embrace the online world.

Estee Lauder EL stepped up its online game after stores were shut globally earlier in the year. In the fourth quarter it saw big gains in online sales with various retailers and Tmall contributing.

Other companies are already all-online such as The RealReal, Inc. REAL which is a luxury consignment retailer.

It’s expected to do $1.5 billion in sales in 2020, up 50% from last year.

And others, such as RH RH, still believe in focusing on the brick and mortar and the experience of luxury shopping, while also embracing online sales as a necessity.

It’s expected to expand its gallery strategy into Europe in 2021.

What else should you know about luxury retail during a global pandemic?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, the author owns shares of AMZN and RH mentioned on the podcast.]

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.