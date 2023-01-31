Zacks Investment Research Initiates Coverage of Expion360 (XPON) With Buy Recommendation

On January 31, 2023, Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage of Expion360 with a Buy recommendation.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perritt Capital Management holds 30,000 shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 15,000 shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,000 shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPON by 70.31% over the last quarter.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 14,000 shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 12,747 shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 2,797 shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,414 shares, representing a decrease of 22.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPON by 53.94% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expion360. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:XPON is 0.0359%, a decrease of 65.5252%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.76% to 76K shares.

