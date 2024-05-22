Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Walmart, Target, BJ 's, TJX and Ross Stores

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 22, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Walmart WMT, Target TGT, BJ’s BJ TJX Companies TJX and Ross Stores ROST.

Retail Earnings in Focus This Week: Target Slashes Prices

The first-quarter earnings season is winding down. We’ve received results from more than 90% of S&P 500 companies, with year-over-year earnings growth representing the best pace we’ve seen in nearly two years. This week, we still have hundreds of companies reporting results including 15 S&P 500 members.

A host of retailers are set to report in the coming days. Last week’s beat-and-raise report from Walmart (which saw earnings and revenues climb 22% and 6% from the year-ago period, respectively) represented the second straight quarter of accelerating growth for the retail giant, and the best gain in three years. Walmart stock, currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), hit an all-time high on the news.

Eyes now turn to competitor Target. The big-box retailer is due to report Q1 results on Wednesday before the opening bell. Just yesterday, Target announced that it will lower prices on roughly 5,000 products ranging from groceries like meat and bread to staples such as paper towels and diapers. Many price reductions have already occurred, with thousands more coming in the next few months.

Target appears to be taking a shot at Walmart in an effort to boost both its grocery and merchandise business as competition heats up. Groceries account for approximately 60% of Walmart’s annual domestic sales.

Target Earnings Hit a Roadblock

Target is expected to post flat earnings of $2.05/share. Over the past month, analysts have bumped up their Q1 estimate by 1.49%

Revenues are projected to decline 3.2% from the year-ago period to $24.5 billion. Target, also a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 27.1% over that timeframe.

There have been signs of a potential slowdown in consumer spending, which could possibly weigh on Target’s first-quarter performance. Consumers have been exhibiting increased caution in this high interest-rate environment, forcing individuals and families to prioritize essential purchases.

Walmart CFO John Rainey seemed to echo this sentiment despite the company’s stellar quarterly results last week, noting that shoppers’ “wallets are still stretched,” driving them to spend in areas such as groceries rather than general merchandise.

Still, Target has been proactive in adapting its business operations to remain competitive. The company’s strategic initiatives, store investments, and partnerships with popular brands are anticipated to have contributed to its overall performance during the quarter. In addition, Target is likely to have registered margin expansion thanks to clean inventory and lower supply chain and freight costs.

What the Zacks Model Reveals

The Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) seeks to find companies that have recently witnessed positive earnings estimate revision activity. This more recent information can be a better predictor for future earnings and can give investors a leg up during earnings season.

The technique has proven to be quite useful for finding positive earnings surprises. In fact, when combining a Zacks Rank #3 or better with a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time according to our 10-year back test.

Target is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and boasts a +6.39% Earnings ESP. Another beat may be in the cards when the company reports results on Wednesday morning.

Other related companies set to report this week include membership warehouse club BJ’s, and off-price retailersTJX Companies and Ross Stores. Be sure to keep an eye on results as investors remain eager to examine the evolving consumer picture.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.