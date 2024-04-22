Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Vertiv, Align Technology and DexCom

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 22, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Vertiv VRT, Align Technology ALGN and DexCom, Inc. DXCM.

3 Innovative Stocks to Buy Pre-Earnings, Amid Pullback

Today's episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the recent stock market pullback. We then turn our attention to three innovators in their respective industries—Vertiv, Align Technology and DexCom, Inc. —that investors might want to buy before earnings to take advantage of the recent stock market downturn.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are trading firmly below their 50-day moving averages for the first time in 2024 after a string of selling sparked by fears of a hawkish Fed and growing Middle East tensions. The recent drop, coupled with the broader chop over the last few months, means the market is already rather cool.

The S&P 500 is currently at its move oversold RSI levels since the market bottomed in October 2023, and the CNN Fear & Greed Index has tumbled from "Extreme Greed" in March to "Fear."

There could be more selling in the near term. But long-term investors are often well-served to buy stocks amid bouts of weakness.

Vertiv Holdings Co – Q1 Results on Wednesday, April 24

Vertiv is a high-tech picks-and-shovels AI and big data investment that crushed Nvidia over the last two years, soaring 520% vs. 280%. Vertiv's portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services help keep the computing power needed to drive the modern economy running smoothly nonstop.

VRT's organic orders climbed by 23% in Q4 and it closed 2023 with a record backlog of $5.5 billion. The company is projected to post 12% sales growth in FY24 and FY25 to reach $8.56 billion. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS are expected to climb by 33% and 30%, respectively. Plus, Vertiv's earnings outlook has soared over the last several months and the past year to help it land a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Wall Street is bullish on Vertiv, with nine of the 10 brokerage recommendations Zacks has at "Strong Buys." VRT is trying to find support at its 21-day moving average, and its valuation levels are solid despite its run.

Align Technology, Inc. – Q1 Results on Wednesday, April 24

Align's Invisalign clear aligner system has shaken up orthodontics over the last 20-plus years. Align has helped treat roughly 17 million patients and thrived as would-be competitors such as SmileDirectClub go bust. Align works hand-in-hand with dentists and orthodontists who help customers through the entire process from start to finish.

Align has expanded its reach within the key teenage demographic, and it's growing its international reach.

Align grew its sales from roughly $1 billion in 2016 to $3.86 billion last year. The company is projected to post 5% sales growth in 2024 and 11% higher sales next year to reach $4.49 billion. ALGN, which lands a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is projected to grow its adjusted EPS by 9% in 2024 and another 14% next year.

The stock has soared 2,300% in the last 15 years and 500% in the last 10. Yet it trades 60% below its 2021 peaks. Align got overheated after it posted an unsustainable 60% sales expansion in 2021 (driven by cash-flush consumers). The stock is up 10% YTD and is trying to find support at its 200-day moving average, which is near its 50-week.

DexCom, Inc. –Q1 Results on Thursday, April 25

DexCom is a connected medical device standout that posted steadily large growth as more people in the U.S. and globally suffer from diabetes. DexCom makes continuous glucose monitoring systems designed for people with diabetes. DexCom's addressable market is growing rapidly even though 1 in 10 people in the U.S. and globally already have diabetes. DXCM in early March announced that the FDA cleared Stelo by Dexcom, becoming "the first glucose biosensor that doesn't require a prescription."

DXCM is projected to grow its revenue by 19% in 2024 and 2025, following 25% average sales expansion over the past four years. DexCom is projected to expand its bottom line by 16% and 26%, respectively. The stock has crushed our EPS estimates in the trailing four quarters.

DexCom shares have skyrocketed roughly 5,300% during the past 20 years and 1,500% over the last 10 years. Yet DXCM trades 17% below its 2021 highs even though it has soared 56% in the past six months. DXCM trades between its 21-day and 50-day moving averages.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.