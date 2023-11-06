Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Uber and Disney

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 6, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Uber Technologies UBER and Disney DIS.

2 Key Quarterly Earnings Releases to Watch This Week

It’s been a notably strong week for the market, helping to inject positive sentiment following the last two weeks of volatility. Better-than-expected earnings results have helped, with the market also digesting this week’s FOMC announcement positively.

We’ve gotten results from the majority of the mega-cap technology players, with six of the ‘Big 7’ out of the way already. The lone member of the club that has yet to report – NVIDIA – is scheduled to reveal quarterly results on November 21st, a few weeks away.

Regarding next week’s docket, two quarterly reports that investors should keep an eye out for include Uber Technologies and Disney. UBER will report on November 7th, before the market’s open, whereas DIS will report on November 8th, after the market’s close.

Let’s take a closer look at how expectations stack up heading into the releases.

Uber Technologies

Uber's continued business momentum supported its most recent quarterly results, with Trips growing 22% year over year to 2.3 billion and Gross Bookings 16% higher compared to the same period last year. The company also reported record quarterly free cash flow of $1.1 billion. The company’s top line growth has been visibly strong.

Regarding headline figures for the upcoming release, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.13 suggests a sizable 120% uptick from the year-ago period, with the consensus estimate remaining unchanged since August.

Our consensus revenue estimate sits at $9.5 billion, primarily unchanged during the same period and suggesting 13.5% growth from year-ago sales of $8.4 billion.

Quarterly Trips is a common metric that receives heavy focus, providing another snapshot of overall platform demand. For the release, we currently expect Uber to post Trips of 2.4 billion, reflecting a change of +21% from the same period last year.

As reflected by these expectations, business momentum looks set to continue. The company has exceeded our consensus Trips estimates in three consecutive quarters, which snapped a streak of negative surprises within the metric throughout 2022.

Shares presently trade at a 2.5X forward price-to-sales ratio (F1), below the 3.6X five-year median and highs of 5.0X in 2022. The stock currently has a Style Score of “F” for Value.

Disney

Analysts have been bearish for the quarter to be reported, with the $0.68 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate down roughly 12% since just August. The value reflects a sizable 100% recovery in earnings from the year-ago quarter.

Top line expectations haven’t seen much movement, with the $21.7 billion consensus estimate down a fractional 0.5% during the same period and reflecting growth of 6% from the year-ago period.

Concerning DIS, the company’s Disney+ results typically hog some spotlight, an area that’s been expected to spur growth. Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Disney+ subscribers stands at 146 million, reflecting an 11% decline from the year-ago period.

The company has fallen short of consensus Disney+ subscriber expectations in back-to-back releases, snapping a previous streak of positive beats.

Still, higher revenue per paid customer has helped offset the subscriber slowdown – Domestic & International Disney+ average monthly revenue per paid subscriber saw sequential growth of 2% and 1% throughout its latest period, respectively.

Regarding its overall Direct-to-Consumer revenues, which includes ESPN and Hulu along with Disney+, the Zacks Consensus Estimate presently stands at $5.6 billion, 14% higher year-over-year.

Bottom Line

Earnings season will continue dominating headlines, with a wide variety of companies on deck to unveil quarterly results in the coming weeks.

And regarding next week’s docket, two notable releases that investors should watch include these two compaine

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.