Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and Arthur J. Gallagher

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 10, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF KIE and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG.

INVESTMENT IDEAS

Steady as She Goes: A Proven Winner In Good Times & Bad

This year’s stock market action has been fast and furious, with a new bull market forming despite numerous macroeconomic headwinds. Better-than-expected corporate earnings, decelerating inflation, and positive seasonality are all contributing to this recent surge off the October lows. Sector rotation has been on full display, with growth and technology names coming back to the forefront.

Adding to the optimistic case is the fact that volatility has been trending downward throughout the year – a hallmark of bull markets. The VIX Index, commonly referred to as the ‘fear gauge’, has spent much of 2023 at relatively low levels. The descent in the widely-followed volatility measure speaks to probabilities about narrower price ranges in the short-term, as opposed to wider ranges that are generally associated with higher market volatility.

While there’s no doubt that technology has been the hottest sector year-to-date, other pockets of the market have also held up well. Outside of tech, where else should we look for profit opportunities?

Insurance Stocks Trending Up

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has displayed relatively little volatility over the past 6 months. In fact, the KIE ETF recently made a new all-time high in October, even as the general market was experiencing a correction.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF provides exposure to companies that offer life, property and casualty, and multi-line insurance. One particular holding within the KIE ETF accounts for over 2% of the total fund constituency. This company is part of the Zacks Insurance – Brokerage industry group, which currently ranks in the top 6% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries.

Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1. It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Let’s take a deeper look at a top holding within the KIE ETF.

A Steady, Long-Term Market Winner

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and administration services globally. The company offers retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations as well as marketing, underwriting, and policy issuance to business and organizations. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. provides its services through a network of correspondent insurance brokers and consultants.

The insurance giant has built an impressive track record in terms of earnings surprises, surpassing estimates in each of the last four quarters. Back in October, the company delivered third-quarter earnings of $2.00/share, a 3.09% surprise over the $1.94/share consensus estimate. A Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, AJG has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings beat of 2.23%. AJG shares have advanced more than 32% this year, widely outperforming the major indexes. The stock has soared over the last 5 years, acting very steady during last year’s bear market. Analysts are bullish on the fourth quarter and have raised estimates by 0.54% in the past 60 days. The Q4 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate now stands at $1.86/share, reflecting potential growth of 20.78% relative to the same quarter last year. Revenues are projected to climb 19.8% to $2.39 billion. The stock market is forward-looking and is telling us to keep an open mind regarding bullish outcomes in the future. Outperformance from sectors like technology paint a picture of a resilient economy. Still, other areas of the market have also held up well, and we can diversify our portfolio by including leading stocks like AJG. Keep an eye on this insurance giant as it looks to extend its bullish run. Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks? Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation. See Stocks Free >> Media Contact Zacks Investment Research 800-767-3771 ext. 9339 support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.