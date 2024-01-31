Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Super Micro Computer, Netflix and American Express

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 31, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Super Micro Computer SMCI, Netflix NFLX and American Express AXP.

3 Stocks to Buy Following Robust Quarterly Results

Earnings season continues to chug along, with a wide variety of companies reporting daily. This week, in particular, is dominated by mega-cap technology companies, a list that includes the likes of Apple, Amazon, and Meta Platforms, just to name a few.

As usual, there have been several notably strong releases throughout the cycle so far, a few of which have come from Super Micro Computer, Netflix and American Express. All three saw their shares move higher post-earnings and currently sport a favorable Zacks Rank, with the latter reflecting optimism among analysts.

For those seeking post-earnings momentum, let's take a closer look at each.

Super Micro Computer

Enjoying tailwinds stemming from the AI-frenzy, Super Micro Computer, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is the premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions for 5G/Edge, Data Center, Cloud, Enterprise, Big Data, HPC, and Embedded markets worldwide.

Concerning headline figures, SMCI posted a 2% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and exceeded sales expectations by 14%, representing growth rates of 70% and 103%, respectively. The better-than-expected results caused buyers to swarm, with SMCI shares now up a staggering 80% year-to-date.

Demand for the company's solutions has been scorching-hot, with Super Micro Computer continuing to win new partners throughout the period. And undoubtedly a major positive, current customers are demanding even more of its solutions, helping explain the remarkable top line growth. The favorable environment led SMCI to raise its FY24 sales outlook into a band of $14.3 - $14.7 billion.

The stock remains a prime selection for growth investors seeking AI exposure, further reinforced by its Style Score of 'A' for Growth. Analysts have already taken their revenue expectations well higher for its current fiscal year and will continue doing so following the guidance lift.

Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions across the board, landing it into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Earnings expectations jumped higher following its latest quarterly release.

The company fell short of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by a fair margin but posted revenue 1.3% ahead of expectations, reflecting growth rates of 1650% and 12%, respectively. Subscriber additions throughout the period totaled 13.1 million, well above the 7.7 million mark in the year-ago period and reflecting a Q4 record.

Netflix's top line is showing signs of acceleration.

In addition, the profitability picture improved in a big way, as operating income throughout the period totaled $1.5 billion vs. $0.5 billion previously, with operating margin improving to 17% from 7% in the same period last year.

American Express

American Express, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is a well-known diversified financial services company. Earnings expectations have inched higher across the board, with positive revisions following its latest set of quarterly results.

Earnings and revenue both fell short of consensus expectations but reflected solid growth, with earnings climbing 27% and revenue seeing an 11% boost from the year-ago period. Growth has been driven by continued strength among Card Member spending, with credit metrics also remaining strong.

And to top off the results, AXP announced plans of a 17% hike to its quarterly dividend, bringing the payout to $0.70 per share. AXP's top line remains visibly healthy.

Up nearly 9% in 2024, American Express shares have shown solid relative strength compared to the S&P 500's nearly 4% gain. Price action looks to continue favorably given rising earnings estimate revisions and solid quarterly results.

Bottom Line

Earnings season continues its rapid pace this week, with the likes of several mega-cap technology companies dominating the reporting docket.

All three saw shares move higher post-earnings and sport favorable Zacks Ranks, reflecting positive momentum.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.