For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 29, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Sprouts Farmers Market SFM.

How to Find Winning Stocks During Market Pullbacks

It’s been a solid start to the first-quarter earnings season.

Still, despite the positive action today, the major U.S. indexes remain in the midst of their first pullback of 2024.

The truth is that these types of corrections are normal and necessary, particularly after such a strong start to the year. Instead of riding some of the more popular and aggressive stocks downward in the hopes of a reversal, it’s a good idea to identify the leaders in the current market environment.

It can be very difficult to determine the length and severity of pullbacks and corrections. We are much better off adjusting to what the market gives us, rather than attempting to predict what will happen.

When the major indexes experience a pullback, three out of four stocks tend to follow the market’s overall trend and will also decline in price. Moreover, growth names can drop three or even four times as much as the major market indices.

That’s why it’s so important to detect which stocks are bucking the trend, showing relative strength even during times of volatility.

But how do we identify these stocks?

Finding Winners in Turbulent Times

We can start by targeting leading industry groups. The Zacks Natural Foods Products industry currently ranks in the top 10% out of approximately 250 industry groups. Because it is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect this group to outperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months.

Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1. By focusing on leading stocks within the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

We can further narrow down our list of potential stocks by identifying those that are showing relative strength and hitting 52-week highs. Stocks that are trading at new 52-week highs tend to continue their price uptrend. It’s the market’s way of confirming that higher highs are in store.

One such stock that is displaying all of these traits is Sprouts Farmers Market. The grocer provides natural and organic food products primarily in the United States. The company offers fresh produce, meats, seafood, dairy, cheeses, alcohol, vitamins, and other supplements.

SFM stock is showing relative strength and hitting a series of 52-week highs.

Sprouts Farmers Market is positioning itself for further growth, as the natural foods grocer opened 6 new stores in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company plans to open 35 new stores in 2024 and has invested heavily to improve operational efficiencies, highlighted by its Fresh Item Management Technology which deploys computer-assisted ordering methods.

Earnings Estimates and Improving Outlook

A Zacks #2 stock (Buy), SFM has established an enviable track record of surpassing earnings estimates, delivering a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.99%. Consistently beating earnings estimates is a recipe for success.

Analysts covering SFM have increased their EPS estimates for the company’s first quarter by 1.01% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at $1.00/share, reflecting potential growth of 2.04% relative to the year-ago period. Revenues are projected to increase 6.12% to $1.84 billion.

Sprouts Farmers Market is set to report the quarterly results next week on May 1st.

Bottom Line

It’s paramount to identify winning stocks during market pullbacks, as they will typically lead the next leg up once volatility subsides. We can locate these names by targeting leading industry groups and stocks that are showing relative strength.

Sprouts Farmers Market certainly fits the bill. The healthy grocer is also displaying solid fundamentals and witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions, as growth appears set to continue in the quarters ahead. Make sure to put the various Zacks systems to good use to uncover leading stocks like SFM as we head deeper into the Q1 earnings season.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.