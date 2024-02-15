Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: QQQ, IWM, Arm Holdings and Super Micro Computer

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 15, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nasdaq 100 Index ETF QQQ, Russell 2000 Index ETF IWM, Arm Holdings ARM and Super Micro Computer SMCI.

Volatility Ahead: 5 Signs

A hotter-than-expected CPI number sent stocks careening lower for their worst losses in weeks Tuesday. The annual core CPI inflation rate of 3.9% came in unexpectedly high. Why does stubborn inflation matter for U.S. equities? U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve committee will likely keep interest rates "higher for longer" to tamp down stubborn inflation. According to the latest data from the CME FedWatch tool, a March cut (once nearly a lock) is out of the cards, and a May interest rate cut is highly unlikely.

The Nasdaq 100 Index ETF saw its worst losses since January 31st, as investors locked in gains in the high-flying and outperforming index. For context, the index is up more than 6%, even with today's losses. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 Index ETF, which is most sensitive to interest rates, was smoked by 4% for the session.

Below are five reasons a pullback in equities was due and why we may have some volatility over the next few weeks:

Seasonality Points to a Pause

Presidential seasonality trends have been and continue to be a fantastic roadmap for investors. Stocks tend to rally early, then correct in mid-February to mid-March during the typical run-up to a U.S. presidential election.

A More "Hawkish" Fed than Expected

Though the Fed is expected to cut interest rates multiple times later in the year, today's CPI number increases the odds that the Fed Funds Rate will remain "higher for longer."

Sentiment is Red Hot

The CNN Fear & Greed Index remains in "Greed" levels and was in "Extreme Greed" levels until Tuesday's market rout. Over the past few years, a contrarian view of fading extremes has worked very well for investors. Meanwhile, the NAAIM Exposure Index, which represents the average exposure to U.S. Equity markets reported by the National Association of Active Investment Managers, remains stubbornly high at 93% exposure to the market. If active investment managers are almost fully invested, who's left to buy in the short term?

Extreme Technical Readings Appear in Market Leaders

High-flying chipmaker Arm Holdings was the talk of the stock market last week and doubled after reporting better-than-expected earnings and bullish commentary. However, ARM reached its 423.6% Fib extension, a level where stocks tend to hit resistance.

ARM isn't the only high-flyer flashing a yellow flag. Super Micro Computer is some 174% above its 200-day moving average. While such an extension does not necessarily mark an imminent top, stocks have a difficult time holding 200% or more above the 200-day historically.

Though SMCI and ARM are just two cases, markets tend to follow leading stocks, and right now, no more prominent market leaders exist.

NASI + OPEX

The McClellan Oscillator is a market breadth indicator designed to analyze the advancing and declining issues in the stock market. The faster moving average recently crossed below the slower moving average, signaling a bear cross. Historically, there are very few signals, but when there is one, they tend to be meaningful.

Also, Options Expiration is Friday. OPEX often leads to funky trading and market turning points as options traders' re-position ahead of expiration on Friday evening.

Bottom Line

The bulls remain in control for now. However, five signals point to increased volatility ahead.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (ARM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.