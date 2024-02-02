Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: QQQ, Altria, Dollar General, Walmart and Costco Wholesale

For Immediate Release

Volatility Ahead? 3 Ways to Tame It

Death, Taxes, & Volatility

After a strong stock market recovery in the back half of 2023, stocks continued to enjoy smooth sailing into January of the new year. However, though equity markets may experience periods of low volatility, historical trends and data suggest that volatility is an inherent and cyclical aspect of these markets.

Charlie Bilello, Chief Strategist at Creative Planning, pointed out yesterday that "The S&P 500 fell 1.6% today, the first daily decline of 1% or more this year. Since 1928, the average year has 29 of these declines. It was a very mild January up until today – expect more volatility to come." Knowing that the data favors more volatility ahead, now is the time for investors to understand how to handle such volatility. Below are x ways to handle volatility:

Know Your Time Frame

Knowing and understanding your investment time horizon is essential at any time but is especially important to know during high volatility periods in the equities market. Below are two examples

· Long-term or retirement investment: In this time horizon, investors should understand that volatility is inherent, but the general market will rise in a long enough time frame - nothing should change.

· Active/intermediate investors or traders: These investors may want to wait for the smoke to clear.

Since there is not much to do for long-term investors other than stay the course, let's dive deeper into three important ways active investors can handle volatility:

Lower your Position Size & Get Off Margin

Excessive position sizes during volatile market conditions can harm traders for several reasons. High volatility amplifies price swings, leading to an increased risk of significant losses. Top-heavy positions magnify the impact of adverse market moves and cause poor, knee-jerk decisions.

The fix:Get off margin and lower your position size until the smoke clears. A good rule of thumb I have implemented is to never risk more than 1% of my capital on a trade. In other words, if my account is $100,000, I should never lose more than $1,000 on a trade. This simple risk mitigation framework allows me to be wrong often and not blow up my account.

Moving Average Slope Can Provide Clues

Active traders can alleviate many headaches by simply trading in sync with the trend. When a moving average is flat or trending down, it's best to avoid overtrading. Conversely, the odds are stacked in the bull's favor when a moving average is trending higher. Below is an example using the Nasdaq 100 ETF :

The fix: The 50-day moving average slope is the best timeframe to watch for intermediate traders. Consult a chart and ensure the moving average's slope is trending higher if you are trading to the long side.

Gravitate Toward Lower Beta Stocks

Beta measures a stock's volatility relative to a market index; lower beta stocks tend to be more stable and experience smaller price swings than the overall market. In volatile conditions, these stocks are less risky and more conservative. You can find a stock's beta on the Zacks.com homepage.

For example, tobacco giant Altria has a .66 beta, meaning its expected volatility is lower than the S&P 500 Index. The low beta makes sense – regardless of the economy or market, people will still smoke cigarettes. Other low-beta stocks include discount retailers Dollar General, Walmart and Costco Wholesale.

Bottom Line

As investors navigate the dynamic landscape of the stock market, the certainty of volatility becomes apparent. Investors can combat volatility by decreasing position size, ensuring the market is in an uptrend, and gravitating toward low-beta stocks.

