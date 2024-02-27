Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Pinterest, TE Connectivity and NICE

For Immediate Release

3 Top Rank Tech Stocks Flexing Solid Growth

The Technology sector has been a favorite among investors, providing explosive gains. Growth-styled investors have been particularly rewarded by the sector over the last year amid positive sentiment, with the beloved 'Mag 7' group stealing headlines all throughout the period.

Still, the group certainly isn't the only bright spot within the Technology sector currently, with many other companies, including Pinterest, TE Connectivity and NICE Ltd., boasting bright outlooks.

On top of solid forecasted growth, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting optimism among analysts. Let's take a closer look at each.

NICE

NICE specializes in customer relations management software, artificial intelligence, digital, and workforce engagement management. Analysts have bumped their earnings expectations higher across all timeframes, helping land the stock into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The company is coming off a strong quarterly release, with Cloud revenue growing 20% year-over-year and EPS climbing 16% from the year-ago period. NICE's top line has continued to expand nicely, with its leading-edge AI and unique data assets improving its cloud win rates.

Shares trade at elevated valuation multiples but are currently cheap on a relative basis, with the current 23.9X forward earnings multiple (F1) well beneath the 35.9X five-year median and comparing favorably to the Zacks Internet – Software industry average of 38.5X.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), manufactures and designs products that connect and protect the flow of power and data inside millions of products used by consumers and industries. On top of technology exposure, shares pay a dividend, currently yielding 1.6% annually.

Dividend growth is also apparent, with TEL carrying a 6.5% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Share performance has been supported by better-than-expected quarterly results, with TEL recently delivering a 7% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Analysts raised their earnings expectations for its current fiscal year following the release, with the $12.31 per share consensus estimate suggesting year-over-year growth of 12%.

Pinterest

Pinterest provides a platform to show its users visual recommendations based on their personal tastes and interests, generating revenues by delivering ads on its website and mobile application. The company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings expectations drifting higher across all timeframes.

The company's growth trajectory is notably bright, underpinned by its Style Score of 'A' for Growth. Consensus expectations for its current year suggest 22% earnings growth on 17% higher sales, with FY25 expectations alluding to an additional 23% boost in earnings paired with a 16% revenue climb.

Bottom Line

While many headlines have been centered around the 'Mag 7', there are plenty of other technology stocks currently carrying bright outlooks.

All three stocks above could be considerations for those seeking tech exposure outside of the group.

All three sport a favorable Zacks Rank and carry positive growth outlooks, undoubtedly a strong pairing.

