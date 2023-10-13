Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Palo Alto Networks, Smartsheet and Uber Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 13, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Palo Alto Networks PANW, Smartsheet SMAR and Uber Technologies UBER.

3 Tech Stocks to Buy for High Growth

Investors commonly have different preferences. Some people favor focusing on income, while others favor value.

Of course, some choose a growth-oriented strategy, concentrating on those with high expectations. It's important to remember that many growth stocks carry a higher degree of volatility, reflecting their explosive nature.

For those interested in the approach, three tech stocks – Palo Alto Networks, Smartsheet and Uber Technologies – should all catch your attention.

On top of robust growth, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting optimism among analysts. Let's take a closer look at each.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has benefited nicely from the AI frenzy in 2023, with shares up more than 80% YTD. Analysts have taken their earnings expectations higher across the board.

The company's forecasted growth is rock-solid, with earnings forecasted to climb 20% in its current year on 19% higher revenues. Peeking ahead to FY25, estimates allude to a further 20% earnings growth paired with an 18% sales bump.

Keep an eye out for the company's next quarterly release expected in mid-November, as the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $1.16 reflects year-over-year growth of 40%, with the estimate being revised 5% higher over the last several months.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), offers mobile applications, pre-built templates, and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive, and Zapier. The revisions trends have been notably bullish for its current and next fiscal years, as we can see below.

Growth estimates for its current fiscal year suggest a 25% bump in sales, with FY25 expectations alluding to an additional 20% improvement year-over-year. The company's revenue growth has remained rapid.

And the company has consistently blown away expectations as of late, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by an average of 280% across its last four releases. In its latest print, Smartsheet delivered a 100% EPS beat and posted revenue 2.7% ahead of the consensus.

Uber Technologies

Uber shares have also been big-time outperformers in 2023, up nearly 90% and crushing the general market. Like those above, the stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with the revisions trend notable for its current fiscal year, up 450% over the last year.

The company's shares have benefited from continued strong business momentum, with Uber posting record quarterly trips in four consecutive quarters. Like SMAR, Uber's top line growth has remained solid.

Regarding growth expectations, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.42 for its current year is nowhere near the year-ago figure of a loss, with revenue expectations of $37.4 billion 17% higher than FY22 sales of $31.9 billion.

Bottom Line

Growth investors faced a challenging environment in 2022, with many macroeconomic forces dampening the mood.

However, all three stocks above have jumped back into favor in 2023, with analysts positively revising their earnings expectations.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Smartsheet (SMAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.