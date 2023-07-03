Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia, Salesforce and Palo Alto Networks

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 3, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia NVDA, Salesforce CRM and Palo Alto Networks PANW.

3 Red Hot Tech Stocks with Big Growth

With the first half of 2023 wrapping up, one thing is certain – it's been a great year to be an investor, specifically for those with technology exposure.

Several stories have gripped the market throughout the year: banking concerns, questions surrounding the Federal Reserve's future path of rate hikes, and Wall Street's shiny new toy, artificial intelligence (AI).

Many analysts have turned bullish on stocks, and the story is particularly true for Nvidia, Salesforce and Palo Alto Networks. All three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating optimism surrounding their current outlooks.

In addition, all three are forecasted to witness significant growth. Let's take a closer look at each.

Nvidia

NVDA shares have delivered a remarkable performance since their 2022 October lows, up more than 250%. The company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations have become a big focus among investors, with buyers consistently stepping up to get exposure to Wall Street's shiny new toy.

As we all know, the company shocked the entire market following its blowout quarter, posting results well above expectations and providing bullish revenue guidance. Nvidia upped its revenue guidance for its 2024 Q2 to $11 billion, well above previous expectations.

Another bright highlight in the quarter came from NVDA's Data Center segment, which includes AI operations. Data Center posted record revenue of $4.3 billion, climbing an impressive 14% from the year-ago quarter and 9% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Following the blowout quarter, analysts have become notably bullish on the company's outlook, with earnings expectations jumping across all timeframes. The stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Impressively, the company is now expected to post 130% earnings growth in its current fiscal year (FY24) on 60% higher revenues.

Salesforce

Salesforce, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is the leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. Shares had a brutal 2022 but have stopped for little in 2023, up nearly 60%.

The company has enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions across the board, with the revisions trend particularly noteworthy for its upcoming quarterly release expected in late August. CRM posted results above expectations in its latest release, reporting 11% revenue growth and positive results across all segments.

CRM's growth is slated to continue, with estimates calling for 42% earnings growth on 11% higher revenues in its current fiscal year (FY24). And looking ahead to FY25, estimates allude to 21% earnings growth on 11% higher sales.

Palo Alto Networks

Cybersecurity titan Palo Alto Networks posted results that impressed the market in its latest release, with shares seeing an 8% jump post-earnings in the following trading session. The stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with analysts taking their expectations higher across the board.

Further, the company updated its cash flow margin and operating guidance due to its focus on profitability, which is undoubtedly a positive. PANW also expects FY23 revenues in a range of $6.88 - $6.91 billion, with the midpoint reflecting 23.5% year-over-year growth.

The company's top line growth has been rapid.

Regarding earnings, the $4.27 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate suggests growth of nearly 70% year-over-year for its current fiscal year. In FY24, estimates suggest a further 17% of earnings growth.

Bottom Line

With the Nasdaq delivering an unbelievable first half, those with patience have been rewarded handsomely in 2023, enjoying serious gains.

And all three tech heavyweights above have seen their earnings outlooks drift significantly higher amid the optimism and other market-friendly developments.

In addition, all three carry impressive growth projections, making them solid considerations for any investor with a growth-focused mindset.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.