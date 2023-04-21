Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia, First Solar, Intuitive Surgical, Dexcom and Asure Software

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 21, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia NVDA, First Solar FSLR, Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Dexcom DXCM and Asure Software ASUR.

Riding the Wave: 3 Industry Groups Making a Splash

Thus far this year, small-cap stocks and large-cap tech have stolen the show – for differing reasons. Small caps have garnered attention due to their relative weakness. The demise of Silicon Valley Bank has thrown doubt at many stocks. Conversely, big-cap tech has made an impact for the opposite reason. QQQ is up nearly 20% while underlying components such as Nvidia are higher by a whopping 91% or more.

One common phenomenon in the stock market is industry group rotation, which refers to the shifting of investor preferences from one industry to another. Though the trends mentioned above show little signs of slowing, they will eventually diverge from the trend and other industries will take the limelight. Investors should be prepared should that happen. Even if it does not happen right away, it also makes sense to diversify. Today we will discuss 3 industries (and stocks within them) worth watching:

Solar Energy

The clean energy sector has been on a growth trajectory for years as geopolitical conflicts have disrupted the supply of fossil fuels, world governments push for clean energy agendas, and solar technology improves and becomes more efficient. Investors should stick to the group's leading stock which is Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock First Solar. FSLR is currently set up in a good-looking base structure ahead of its earnings which are due April 27th.

Medical Products

The medical products industry often flies under the radar. However, the group has some attractive characteristics that make it worth investing in. Generally, companies within this group tend to be recession-proof, stable, and offer long-term growth. Wednesday, surgical robotics maker Intuitive Surgical injected life into the industry after it beat earnings expectations. The stock shot higher by more than 10% in the session on expanding volume.

Though the stock is extended in price at this juncture, investors may want to turn their attention to glucose monitoring system maker Dexcom.DXCM is breaking out of a multi-month base ahead of its April 27th EPS report.

Enterprise Software

It's easy to see why the Internet-Software group is a top 25% group. Whenever I see multiple stocks in an industry breaking out simultaneously, my eyes light up. It is difficult to find an industry with more momentum than the enterprise software group. Enterprise software companies like Asure Software broke out last week and are up 15% since.

Bottom Line

Markets have been known to have periods of "nasty" industry group rotations, catching investors off guard. Investors should look at the three under-the-radar groups above as ways of diversifying into other parts of the market.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.