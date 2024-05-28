Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia, Deckers Outdoor and Macro Bank

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 28, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia NVDA, Deckers Outdoor DECK and Macro Bank BMA.

2 Stocks to Keep Soaring After Crushing Earnings Estimates

Outside of Nvidia, two companies that impressively exceeded their quarterly earnings expectations this week and continued the incredible rally in their stocks are Deckers Outdoor and Macro Bank.

The substantial increase on their bottom lines is reason to believe earnings estimate revisions could trend higher for Deckers Outdoor and Macro Bank in the following weeks. This could certainly be a catalyst for more upside in Deckers Outdoor and Macro Bank's stock with both spiking in Friday's trading session after reporting results for their fiscal fourth quarter yesterday.

Q4 Earnings Beats

Deckers Outdoor's stock has soared roughly +14% today with the leading footwear and apparel company for high-performance outdoor activities posting Q4 EPS of $4.95. This crushed the Zacks Consensus of $2.82 per share by 75% and climbed 43% from $3.46 a share in the comparative quarter. Furthermore, Deckers Outdoor's steady growth and consistency are very appealing as the company has surpassed earnings expectations for 10 consecutive quarters while posting an average earnings surprise of 42.82% in its last four quarterly reports.

As for Macro Bank which has the most extensive private-branch networks among multi-service banks in Argentina, its stock is up +2% after Q4 EPS of $5.02 obliterated expectations of $2.19 a share by 129%. More impressive, Q4 earnings skyrocketed 382% from $1.04 a share in the prior-year quarter. What has stood out the most about Macro Bank's stock is its cheap P/E valuation with BMA still trading at just 6.2X forward earnings which is intriguingly beneath the Zacks Banks-Foreign Industry average of 9.1X.

Blazing Price Performances

Off to a blazing start in 2024, Deckers Outdoor's stock has climbed +53% year to date with Macro Bank shares catapulting +104%. More astonishing is that Macro Bank's stock has now skyrocketed +232% over the last year which has even topped Nvidia's +176% while Deckers Outdoor shares have soared +127%.

Bottom Line

At this point, it would be no surprise if the incredible rally in Deckers Outdoor and Macro Bank's stock continued especially after crushing their Q4 earnings expectations. To that point, Macro Bank's stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while Deckers Outdoor lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Macro Bank Inc. (BMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.