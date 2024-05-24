Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: NVIDIA, Comfort Systems and Vertiv

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 24, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights NVIDIA NVDA, Comfort Systems USA FIX and Vertiv VRT.

NVIDIA Earnings: AI "Boom" Remains Robust

Artificial intelligence (AI) is Wall Street's new obsession, with companies discussing the technology in a snowballing fashion and helping keep market sentiment positive. The robust quarterly results we've received from NVIDIA over the last year have added further fuel to the fire, with the company flexing the scorching-hot demand it's been witnessing regarding its AI chips.

Let's take a closer look at the technology titan's latest report and a few other stocks investors can buy to ride the data center wave.

NVIDIA Beats Earnings Expectations - Again

NVIDIA yet again blew away quarterly expectations in its recent report, continuing its streak of robust quarterly results. Concerning headline figures, NVDA posted an 11% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and reported sales 7% ahead of expectations, reflecting growth rates of 460% and 260%, respectively.

Of course, the real highlight of the release was the Data Center results, which included sales from its AI chips. Data Center revenue totaled $22.6 billion, yet again reflecting a quarterly record and up a sizable 430% year over year.

Jensen Huang, CEO, on the results, 'Our data center growth was fueled by strong and accelerating demand for generative AI training and inference on the Hopper platform. Beyond cloud service providers, generative AI has expanded to consumer internet companies, and enterprise, sovereign AI, automotive and healthcare customers, creating multiple multibillion-dollar vertical markets.'

The company's Data Center sales have been the hottest story in the market, consistently flexing robust growth over the past year.

The technology titan announced a 10-for-1 split, aiming to make stock ownership accessible to a greater portion of employees and investors. Shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on June 10th.

And to put the cherry on top, the company also raised its quarterly dividend payout by 150%. All in all, another blowout quarter from the red-hot company, further confirming bullish views surrounding the future of artificial intelligence.

Data Center Exposure

Comfort Systems USA, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), offers comprehensive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services. The company provides chillers, cooling towers, and other critical components in data centers.

The stock boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with the revisions trend for its current fiscal year considerably bullish, up 46% over the last year and suggesting 36% year-over-year growth.

Vertiv, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), provides services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services.

Like FIX, the revisions trend has been bullish for its current fiscal year, up 76% over the last year and suggesting 36% year-over-year growth.

Bottom Line

NVIDIA continues to be the dominant market story thanks to its robust quarterly results fueled by unrelenting demand for AI-related applications. The company yet again blew away expectations in its latest release, announcing a 10-for-1 split and a sizable boost to its quarterly dividend payout.

And for those seeking exposure to the data center in general, both Vertiv and Comfort Systems would provide precisely that.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.