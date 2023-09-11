Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia, ACM Research and ON Semiconductor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 11, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia NVDA, ACM Research ACMR and ON Semiconductor ON.

Time to Buy the Dip in Highly-Ranked Semis

Headlines have been clamoring with discouraging news that September can be a historically down month for stocks.

While historical data may find this to be somewhat accurate, many would agree that it’s never wise to try and time the stock market.

As it relates to timing downside risk, opportunities can be missed and this may be the case for those who overlook these top-rated semiconductor stocks.

Addressing Nvidia’s Valuation Concerns

There is no doubt that Nvidia is poised to benefit immensely as the clear-cut leader among designers for artificial intelligence chips at the moment. However, there have been valuation concerns with Nvidia’s stock hitting new 52-week and all-time highs of around $502 per share a few weeks ago.

Still, Nvidia is at one of its most reasonable valuation points over the last few years from a price-to-earnings perspective. With Nvidia’s stock currently trading at $459 and 44.2X forward earnings we can see that this is 64% below its five-year high of 122.1X and a 20% discount to the median of 55.5X.

Even better is that earnings estimate revisions have continued to soar after Nvidia’s blow away second-quarter results in August. This correlates with Nvidia still coveting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and being a prime buy-the-dip candidate with the Average Zacks Price Target of $625.68 a share suggesting 35% upside from current levels.

Companies with a Unique Niche

ACM Research and ON Semiconductor are two other highly-ranked semiconductor stocks to consider. ACM's stock boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with ON sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Both companies have unique niches, with ACM providing single-wafer cleaning equipment for semiconductor companies and ON Semiconductor being an original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components.

ACM’s stock certainly stands out at $18 and 15.1X forward earnings. Considering the premium many semiconductor-related stocks can command, ACM trades nicely beneath the S&P 500’s 20.8X. More intriguing, ACM’s stock trades 88% below its five-year high of 123.2X and at a 58% discount to the median of 35.7X.

Plus, ACM’s annual earnings estimates have remained noticeably higher over the last 60 days with EPS expected to expand 49% this year at $1.24 per share and rise another 2% in FY24.

Rising earnings estimates are compelling for ON Semiconductor as well. Despite earrings projected to dip -1% in FY23 estimates are up 8% in the last 60 days. Even better, FY24 earnings are expected to rebound and rise 9% to $5.72 per share with estimates up 6% over the last two months.

ON Semiconductor’s stock trades on par with its industry average at 18.7X forward earnings and nicely beneath the benchmark. Furthermore, this is well below its own five-year high of 42.6X and closer to the median of 15.7X.

Bottom Line

In terms of price-to-earnings valuation, these semiconductor stocks are very attractive relative to their past. More importantly, rising EPS estimates are supportive of Nvidia, ACM Research, and ON Semiconductor's stock being prime buy-the-dip candidates and they should remain viable long-term investments.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.