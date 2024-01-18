Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nasdaq 100 ETF, the Russell 2000 Index ETF, the S&P 500 Index ETF, Nvidia and IBM

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 18, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights the Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQ, the Russell 2000 Index ETF IWM, the S&P 500 Index ETF SPY, Nvidia NVDA and IBM IBM.

Choppy Market? 5 Ways to Weather the Storm

Choppy Market Ahead?

Last week, I wrote an in-depth piece about why I believe the major US indices are likely to chop back-and-forth for the first half of 2024. To summarize, the reasons that I believe the market is in for a frustrating period include election year seasonality trends, over-heated sentiment readings, and the need for digestion after a robust end-of-2023 rally.

While there are no guarantees my prediction will come to fruition, the data points laid out in the article suggest the odds favor a range-bound market. Regardless of whether or not a consolidation occurs or not in the first half of 2024, investors would be best served to prepare for such a market as it will inevitably happen at some point in the future.

Handling A Choppy Market Properly

“You adapt, evolve, compete, or die.” ~Legendary billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones

Below are five ways to adapt to a choppy, volatile market:

When the market speeds up, you should slow down…

Fast markets often suck amateur traders into overtrading. Overtrading may lead to poor investment decisions, as emotional reactions tend to cloud judgement and cause investors to deviate from their long-term goals. Remember, the “machines” and high frequency traders take over in choppy, fast markets. I have found that the best way to beat high-frequency traders is to become a low-frequency trader.

Position Size Smaller, Widen Risk

Price expansion is the proverbial “pebble in the shoe” for inexperienced investors. As volatility rears its ugly head, investors make knee-jerk decisions that rarely turnout well. Though it may sound counterintuitive, widening risk can help investors to sit in positions. By widening risk, I mean on a percentage basis, not a dollar-amount perspective.

For example, imagine that I usually risk 5% on a position. If the market becomes volatile, I can instead cut my position size in half and risk 10% on trades (In this example, my risk is double on a percentage basis but remains the same from a dollar-at-risk perspective). The wider risk and lower position size can help investors keep their emotions in check to weather the storm.

Check for Market Breadth

One dangerous and often overlooked aspect of Wall Street is deteriorating market breadth “beneath the surface.” What I mean by beneath the surface is that the general market indices such as the Nasdaq 100 ETF, the Russell 2000 Index ETF or the S&P 500 Index ETF, can be trending higher even though participation is anemic.

A fantastic breadth barometer to pay attention to is the net new highs versus new lows list. If there are more net new highs than lows, the market is typically healthier, and vice versa. Like a check engine light in a car, market breadth can tell you if something is wrong, even if it is not apparent to the naked eye.

Wait for the Price to Breakout and Provide Clear Direction

Few things are more frustrating than owning a stock stuck in a consolidation phase. How does one know when a stock is stuck in the mud? Pay attention to the moving average – if the 50-day moving average flattens, your stock may be digesting gains.

If you find yourself getting frustrated with a consolidating position, wait for a decisive breakout (ideally on heavy volume). For example, four months of frustrating price action could have been avoided by investors in market leader Nvidia if they simply waited for a decisive breakout to occur.

Traffic in Low Beta Stocks

Low beta stocks are those that historically exhibit lower volatility compared to the overall market. Low beta stocks like IBM can be a refuge of stability in choppy markets characterized by price fluctuations and uncertainty. Investors can find the beta of a stock on the Zacks.com quote page.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.