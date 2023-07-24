Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Alphabet

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 24, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Meta Platforms META, Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL.

Mega-Cap Tech Earnings Looming: Buy or Sell?

Earnings season is well underway, with a wide variety of companies delivering quarterly results daily. The major banks came out and posted solid results, kicking off the period positively.

And in the coming weeks, investors will have plenty of quarterly prints to sort through daily.

However, next week’s results will be significant as mega-cap technology begins unveiling their results. We’ve got Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Alphabet all set to report.

The technology sector has been the best place to park cash in 2023, a welcomed development after a forgettable 2022.

As of Wednesday, July 19th, the technology sector’s earnings are expected to slip -4.5% in Q2 on flat revenues, which would follow the decline of -10.3% on -2.9% lower revenues in the preceding quarter (2023 Q1).

The sector’s growth pace is expected to improve from next quarter onwards, expected to turn positive in the second half of the year.

For a detailed analysis of Q2 earnings, I invite you to view our weekly Earnings Trends report -> Q2 Earnings Season Gets Off to a Positive Start.

But how do top and bottom-line estimates stack up for the mega-cap technology titans? Let’s take a closer look.

Microsoft

Earnings estimates for Microsoft’s quarter to be reported have primarily remained stable, with the $2.55 per share estimate down marginally over the last several months. The tech titan is forecasted to post solid growth, with the quarterly estimate reflecting a 15% year-over-year improvement in earnings.

Revenue expectations have also primarily remained stable, with the $55.4 billion quarterly estimate up a fractional 0.2% since the end of April and suggesting an improvement of 6.7% from the year-ago period. MSFT’s revenue has remained on a healthy trend.

Undoubtedly a major positive, the tech titan recently unveiled its pricing for its Microsoft 365 Copilot, priced at $30 a month. It’s reasonable to assume that analysts could begin taking their earnings expectations higher amid the favorable development, but no revisions have hit the tape yet.

Meta Platforms

Analysts have remained optimistic for META’s quarter, with the $2.87 per share estimate up nearly 5% since the end of April and implying an improvement of 17% year-over-year. META delivered a big beat in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by nearly 35%.

In addition, META’s revenue outlook has seen improvement, with the $30.9 billion quarterly revenue estimate up 2% since April and implying growth of 7% from the same period last year.

META shares aren’t as rich as other mega-cap tech stocks, with the current 25.2X forward earnings multiple sitting modestly above the 23.1X five-year median. Given the company’s forecasted growth, shares look highly attractive from a valuation perspective.

Alphabet

Similar to MSFT, analysts have hardly moved their earnings expectations for the quarter to be reported, with the $1.32 per share estimate down a marginal 0.8% over the last several months. The Google parent continues to grow, with the estimate reflecting 9% higher earnings.

Alphabet is expected to bring in $60.3 billion in sales, 5% higher than the year-ago period. Analysts haven’t had much to say regarding the top line, with the quarterly estimate up a tiny 0.1% since April.

And similar to META, Alphabet shares aren’t expensive on a relative basis, with the current 22.1X forward earnings multiple sitting nicely beneath the 25.2X five-year median. The stock carries a Value Style Score of C.

Bottom Line

The real fun begins next week when mega-cap tech begins reporting.

We’ve got several notable market heavyweights on the schedule, including Microsoft and Alphabet after the market’s close on Tuesday, July 25th. Meta Platforms will report on the following day, July 26th, after the market’s close.

It’s reasonable to assume that some of the earnings positivity has already been priced into these companies’ shares, given their remarkable outperformance in 2023. In addition, we’ll likely see volatility tick higher amid the releases.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.