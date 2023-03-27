For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 27, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Meta Platforms META.

Tuning Out the Noise: What Are Stocks Telling Us?

Recession worries. Lingering inflation. Bank failures.

A host of concerns remain in the current investment landscape, but the fact is it’s rare to find a time throughout history where there were no concerns at all. There are a lot of doubters out there, and we should welcome the widespread pessimism with open arms. It’s what great bull markets are built upon.

The stock market is forward-looking, and stocks were hit hard in 2022 in anticipation of a downturn this year. But the headwinds from last year have now evolved into tailwinds. Declining inflation (albeit at a slower pace than expected), lower treasury yields, and an economy that continues to chug along bode well for market returns this year.

There is a real possibility that we have entered a quiet bull market. Many investors have questioned the validity that the bear market has ended. This increased skepticism can help fuel gains throughout the remainder of this year. As the saying goes, bull markets climb a wall of worry.

Let’s take a step back and look at some reasons to be optimistic.

Sector Outperformance

Tech has been dominating this year, with the Nasdaq leading the charge.After dropping more than 30% peak to trough during the bear market, the tech-heavy index has come roaring back to life and is up about 12% year-to-date.

This bullish rally has been fueled by large moves coming from beaten down, oversold tech stocks. In a new bull market, the stocks that got hit hardest typically lead the way back up. Think technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services.

And oddly enough, it is these three sectors that are up the most since the start of the year, with communication services (+17.4%) bolstering the bullish case. Stocks like Facebook parent Meta Platforms have soared, while last year’s energy leaders have taken a backseat.

META is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock that is witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions. META most recently delivered Q4 earnings results back in February of $3.00/share, a 41.5% surprise over the $2.12 Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Meta Platforms is attempting to become more efficient and has just announced yet another series of layoffs affecting the tech industry. META shares responded favorably and have advanced more than 70% this year.

Technology tends to outperform during bullish cycles, and underperform during bear markets. And that’s exactly what we’ve witnessed between this year and last.

Positive Seasonality

The current part of the calendar has the bulls beaming, as the back half of March along with April are historically bullish. Dating back to 1950, March is typically a strong month in pre-election years, up about 2% on average. April is the second strongest month in pre-election years (after January), up better than 3% on average.

Earlier this year, the S&P 500 spent over a month above its 200-day moving average (not something you normally see in bear markets). In fact, dating back to 1950, there are zero recorded instances where the S&P 500 reached bear market territory (down 20% from its closing high), rebounded above its 200-day moving average for at least a month, and then went back down to make new lows.

Remember, pre-election years are the strongest year of the entire 4-year presidential cycle (up nearly 17% on average since 1950). And don’t forget that under new Presidents, the gains are normally enhanced – up better than 20% on average.

Fed Looks to Pause in May

Inflation measures have also continued to come down, and the path for future rate hikes has become less concerning. After this most recent 25-bps hike, markets are now pricing in a greater than 80% chance of a pause in May.

A spring rally may be just around the corner, as positive seasonality, strong sector performance, and a less hawkish Fed all bode well for returns moving forward. Be sure to explore all that Zacks has to offer so that you can take full advantage of the potential momentum.

Disclosure: I currently own a position in META.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.