Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Joby Aviation and Overstock.com

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 28, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Joby Aviation JOBY and Overstock.com OSTK.

2 Speculative Stocks with Explosive Growth Potential

Investors are best served by allocating most of their capital to large-cap, profitable, institutional-quality stocks. However, in a raging bull market like 2023, small allocations to speculative stocks can pay big dividends. Below are 2 small, speculative stocks with enormous potential:

Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation is an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) developer. Though flying cars were once a pipe dream, recent developments suggest that the goal of flying taxis may be closer than most people think.

Breaking the Red Tape

JOBY shares flew higher by 40% on June 28th after the company was granted a special permit to fly its first aircraft built on its production line.

$100 Million Investment

The next day, shares soared another 11% after the company secured a $100 million investment from SK Telecom, South Korea's leading telecom company.

Technical Set Up

Joby shares are forming a bull flag pattern and are pulling back to the 50-day moving average for the first time since breaking out.

Overstock.com

Overstock.com is an e-commerce provider. The company sells a broad range of products such as furniture, home décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. Yesterday, the company reported a loss of $.02 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$.09. Though the company is still unprofitable, the stock has 3 major catalysts, including:

Bed Bath & Beyond Acquisition

Earlier this year, OSTK completed the acquisition of specific intellectual property (IP) assets from Bed Bath and Beyond. Though it is early, management says that the investment is already producing results in its Canadian market. In last night'searnings call CEO Jonathan Johnson said, "The successful launch and early performance of our Bed Bath & Beyond business in Canada has been encouraging. The Bed Bath & Beyond brand is strong. In Canada, customers want to buy – and are comfortable buying – from the new Bed Bath & Beyond website."

tZero

tZero is a platform allowing buyers and sellers to trade through a "dark pool." tZero aims to be the leading platform for Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) in the crypto space. While tZero is still getting off the ground, it is a catalyst that few investors are factoring in.

Heavy Accumulation

At the time of this writing, OSTK shares are gapping higher by 14% on volume 4x the norm. Price and volume action of this magnitude is a sign of institutional accumulation.

Conclusion

Joby Aviation and Overstock.com are two high-octane stocks with immense potential. Because the stocks are highly volatile and speculative, investors who decide to invest should position size small relative to their portfolio. That said, even a small allocation to these stocks can bear fruit if their goals are met.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.