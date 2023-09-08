Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: IonQ, E.L.F Beauty, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Eli Lilly

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 8, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights IonQ IONQ, E.L.F Beauty ELF, Amazon AMZN, Meta Platforms META, and Eli Lilly LLY.

4 Expert Tips for Navigating a Gap Downmarket

An Old Wall Street saying points out that investors should not "Confuse brains with a bull market." In other words, don't get overly cocky when the market moves higher, as most stocks move higher with it. However, even in the strongest of markets, unforeseen gap down days can cause investors to make poor decisions in the heat of the moment. Below are 4 ways to deal with a gap down market:

Amateur Hour

Particularly on gap-down openings, I refer to the first hour of trading as "amateur hour." I call it amateur hour because during a gap down opening, inexperienced investors often "puke" out their positions. More often than not, the stock that was panic sold ends up higher in the session. Even if you plan to exit a position, nine times out of ten, it is best to give it an hour, and ideally, until the close. The importance of daily closes far supersedes the opening print.

Average Cost

Unfortunately, no stock or market goes straight up, and several times throughout the year, there will be "tape bombs" or unexpected pieces of news that knock down the market. How can an investor know whether to hold a position through a gap down? The honest truth is that you never know for sure and that investing is a game of odds.

However, the nuanced answer is that you should be more lenient with positions you have a cushion on. For example, if you purchased a stock at $100 and it goes to $120, you're up 20%. If it gaps down by $10 or $15, you still have a profit and are playing with "house money". Conversely, it's time to play defense if you own a stock at $100 and it immediately gaps down to $80. In this case, you have not earned the right to hold. In the hypothetical IonQ example below, those who bought at point A have more leeway than those who bought at point B.

Scan for Relative Strength

New, inexperienced investors will focus on licking their wounds or may ignore the market on brutal down days. Nevertheless, green days are less useful because on green days, most stocks follow the market direction higher, and not much information can be gained by an investor. However, a bright red down session is precisely when investors can find the best ideas because they stick out like a sore thumb.

Relative strength simply means that relative to a benchmark (typically the S&P 500), the stock is resilient (down less or even green for the day). Often, once the market pressure is relieved, the stocks with the most robust relative strength on the market downside continue to lead to the upside.

Understand that relative strength can be utilized in all time frames by investors. Below is an example of relative strength from earlier this year. In the box on the chart, notice how E.L.F Beauty diverges from the S&P 500 Index and makes new highs, while the S&P lags and makes new lows – clearly a sign of relative strength in ELF. Finally, sure enough, as soon as the market regained its footing, ELF became a market leader and never looked back.

In early trading Thursday, names exhibiting relative strength included Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Eli Lilly (all green in a red tape).

Get Off Margin

Few investors have had the longevity of Warren Buffett and long-time partner Charlie Munger. When discussing the three ways to go broke, Munger half-jokingly said, "There are three ways to go broke – liquor, ladies, and leverage." Never overextend yourself, especially in a volatile market. Leverage can amplify P&L swings and be detrimental to your decision-making.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.