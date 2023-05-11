Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: inTest, Cinemark and Koppers

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 11, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights inTest INTT, Cinemark CNK and Koppers KOP.

3 Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings Beats

Progressing through this earnings season identifying companies that were able to beat bottom-line expectations and reconfirm a positive outlook may be on many investors' agendas as inflationary concerns begin to ease.

To that note, here are three top-rated Zacks stocks that fit the bill after posting strong first-quarter results.

inTest

We'll start with a tech stock as InTest Corporation sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and looks very intriguing following an impressive first-quarter earnings beat last Friday.

InTest is an independent provider of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers.

Q1 Review: InTest easily topped its Q1 EPS expectations by 38% at $0.29 per share compared to EPS estimates of $0.21. Even better, earnings soared 141% YoY with EPS at $0.12 in Q1 2022.

Earnings estimate revisions are notably up in the last week following InTest's Q1 report. Trading at $23 a share, InTest's earnings are now forecasted to jump 15% this year and rise another 3% in FY24 at $1.18 per share.

Cinemark

Among consumer discretionary equities, Cinemark is standing out with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) after posting a very reassuring earnings beat last Friday.

As movie theatre operators continue their post-pandemic recovery Cinemark is poised to reemerge as a leader. Cinemark operates over 408 theaters and 4,657 screens in 38 states with international operations that include Mexico, South, and Central America.

Q1 Review: Cinemark's road back to probability appears to be around the corner as the company's Q1 earnings came in at -$0.03 per share compared to EPS estimates of -$0.30. This was also a significant climb swing from -$0.62 in Q1 2022.

More importantly, Cinemarks's annual earnings are now forecasted to be back in the black this year at $0.68 per share, climbing from a loss of -$2.26 in 2022. Even better, fiscal 2024 earnings are projected to leap another 71% at $1.17 per share.

Trading at $16 a share, Cinemark's annual earnings estimates have soared over the last 60 days and could provide a nice catalyst for the stock as the company's growth trajectory returns.

Koppers

Lastly, Koppers Holdings is a basic materials stock that may have more upside and sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) after blasting its Q1 earnings expectations last Friday as well.

Koppers is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Intriguingly, Koppers products are used in a diverse range of end-markets including railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, and construction industries.

Q1 Review: Koppers crushed Q1 earnings estimates by 47% with EPS at $1.12 compared to expectations of $0.76 per share. First-quarter earnings also jumped 23% YoY with EPS at $0.91 in Q1 2022.

Even better, Koppers earnings are now expected to be up 6% in FY23 and rise another 6% in FY24 at $4.66 per share. Trading at $31 a share Koppers steady growth is starting to warrant more near-term upside in its stock and longer-term investors may want to take notice as well.

Takeaway

Largely surpassing first-quarter earnings expectations is starting to reconfirm that these companies should have a strong fiscal 2023. With solid bottom-line growth expected there could be a nice amount of upside left in InTest, Cinemark, and Koppers stock.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

inTest Corporation (INTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.