Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Fidelity Magellan Fund, Hanes Brands and Philip Morris

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 1, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Fidelity Magellan Fund FMAGX, Hanes Brands Inc HBI and Philip Morris PM.

5 Lessons to Learn from Peter Lynch's Success

Who is Peter Lynch?

Peter Lynch is a former value-oriented mutual fund manager who rose to prominence due to his robust and outsized investing returns over a long period. Over a 13-year time frame, Lynch achieved returns of 29% on average annually – regularly doubling or tripling the general market’s returns in any given year and outperforming 99% of his mutual fund peers. To provide you with an idea of Peter Lynch’s success and reputation, his assets under management (AUM) at the Fidelity Magellan Fund grew from $18 million in the late 1970s to more than $14 billion by 1990 (Lynch’s tenure).

What also makes Lynch special is his openness and willingness to share his philosophy. Lynch has written or contributed to several investing books, including his best-seller, “One up on Wall Street.” Today we will cover 5 key lessons we can learn from the legendary investor, including:

1. “Invest in what you know.” Peter Lynch achieved meteoric success by sticking to the simple principle of understanding what he owned. Several examples throughout Lynch’s career prove this. Lynch famously read about Dunkin’ Donuts in a newspaper. However, he only purchased shares in the stock after visiting a Dunkin’ Donuts shop and taking a liking to the coffee.

Another time, Lynch’s wife tried a new pantyhose product from Hanes Brands Inc called L’eggs. After listening to his wife rave about the product for days, Lynch did his due diligence on the stock and purchased it for the Fidelity Magellan fund. In the end, Hanes produced 30-fold returns for the fund. Pay attention to the products you use in everyday life – they may just lead you to your next investment. Furthermore, if you invest in what you know and understand, you will have more conviction.

2. “Far more money has been lost by investors trying to time corrections than has been lost in all the corrections combined.” Lynch’s point here is that trying to time very long-term investments such as mutual funds is a fool’s errand. Noting that if you started investing in 1965 and bought the absolute top in the market, your average annual return was 10.6%. Meanwhile, if you invested at the absolute low during that time, your forward return only equated to 11.7% - so you gained just 1.1% for perfect timing. The fact is that over time, U.S. markets tend to rise.

Note: Lynch is referring to the overall market and mutual fund strategies. Most successful strategies outside of these realms implement a loss-cutting and risk-management regimen.

3. No mathematical formula that can tell you whether a stock will go up or down: Lynch equates more of his investing success to his philosophy and logic degrees than his mathematics degree. In other words, while mathematics does play a role in investing, mastering your emotions and psychology is just as critical.

4. The Godfather of “Growth at a Reasonable Price” (GARP): Peter Lynch is credited with popularizing the strategy of mixing stocks with reasonable valuations and strong earnings growth. The Fidelity Magellan fund showed investors that combining the two most popular disciplines could lead to outsized returns.

5. Be a slugger, not a base hitter: Peter Lynch achieved his astronomical returns by sticking with up-trending stocks. He caught several “multi-baggers” in stocks like Philip Morris. Lesson: when you’re right, oftentimes the best thing you can do is sit on your hands.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FMAGX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.