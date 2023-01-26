Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Ethan Allen Interiors, Paychex and Arista Networks

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 26, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD, Paychex Inc. PAYX and Arista Networks ANET.

3 Companies Boasting Strong Balance Sheets

The extensive list of stocks investors can choose from can undoubtedly become overwhelming, leaving them unsure where to park their hard-earned cash.

However, targeting companies with favorable balance sheet characteristics, such as a low debt load, can help filter out bad apples.

Debt can limit a company's flexibility and ability to invest in growth opportunities, including R&D, tapping into new markets, or even hiring more talent.

And, of course, when a company's debt load is heavy, it becomes more vulnerable to economic downturns or other forces that could negatively impact business.

Three companies with a light debt load –Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Paychex Inc. and Arista Networks – could all be considered.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Ethan Allen Interiors is a leader in interior design, selling a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers and its online website. The company has a clean balance sheet with zero total debt and cash and equivalents of $142 million as of its latest quarter.

ETD's 27.5% TTM return on equity (ROE) is impressive, well above the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average of 16.3%.

ETD's high ROE shows that the company has successfully generated profits from existing assets, undoubtedly a positive signal.

Paychex Inc.

Paychex is a recognized leader in the payroll, human resource, and benefits outsourcing industry. PAYX's earnings outlook has drifted higher over the last several months, pushing it into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The company exited its latest quarter with $1.3 billion in cash and roughly $875 million in total debt, indicating an advantageous ability to wipe out obligations easily.

In addition, PAYX's 45.5% TTM ROE is well above its Zacks Business Services sector average of 18.5%.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company exited its latest quarter with $3.4 billion in cash and equivalents and total debt of a mere $57 million.

Further, the company has had little issue exceeding quarterly estimates, surpassing the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by double-digit percentages in back-to-back quarters.

In its latest release, ANET beat the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by nearly 20% and reported revenue 11% above expectations.

Bottom Line

Companies reflecting favorable balance sheet characteristics are attractive investments, as these companies are better equipped to weather negative business or economic developments.

All three companies above – Ethan Allen, Paychex and Arista Networks – carry a very manageable debt load paired with a solid cash pile.

For those that like to target companies less vulnerable to downturns, all three deserve a watchlist spot.

